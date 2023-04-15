Home » Karachi, 2 people died in a gas cylinder explosion in a shop
Karachi (Ummat News) A gas cylinder exploded in a shop in Korangi, two people died in the accident.

According to rescue sources, there has been a cylinder explosion in the shop of Baldia 24 Market, while the rescue teams have reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported.

