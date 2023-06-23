Karachi: A 6-year-old boy drowned in a water tank

Friday, June 23, 2023, 9:10 p.m

Karachi (Staff Reporter) A 6-year-old boy died after drowning in an underground water tank in Bagh Korangi. A young boy drowned after falling into the underground water tank of his house in Bagh Korangi Sector 10A. The deceased was identified as 6-year-old. Called Shayan who was playing with children in the neighborhood, Shayan fell into the tank of an old house built on a 60-yard plot in the street.

No one was living in the house, on the information that Shayan had fallen into the tank, the family members and local people gathered and immediately called the young boy and took him to Jinnah Hospital where the doctors confirmed his death.

