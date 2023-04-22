Karachi: A woman who was burnt due to fire in her house died

Saturday April 22, 2023, 10:31 PM

Karachi (Immat News) A woman who was burnt and injured in a house fire in Landhi Majeed Colony died while undergoing treatment. The husband of the deceased who was injured in the incident is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

On April 21, near Kala Pani, Landhi Majeed Colony, Quaidabad area, a husband and wife were injured in a house fire at around 12 noon.

The injured were shifted to Burns Ward of Civil Hospital by Edhi Ambulance, the injured woman was identified as 30-year-old Tania while her husband was identified as Muhammad Umar.

On the morning of Eid-ul-Fitr, the woman died in the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital due to her injuries.

The deceased’s body was shifted to Korangi Edhi Mortuary by Edhi Ambulance while her husband Muhammad Umar is undergoing treatment at the hospital.