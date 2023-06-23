Home » Karachi: Chief of Pakistan’s first air taxi, Imran Aslam, is missing
News

Karachi: Chief of Pakistan’s first air taxi, Imran Aslam, is missing

by admin
Karachi: Chief of Pakistan’s first air taxi, Imran Aslam, is missing

Imran Aslam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ‘SkyWings’, a private company that recently introduced Pakistan’s first online air taxi service in Karachi, has been missing since 10 pm on Wednesday.

Duty Officer of Airport Police Station told Independent Urdu that Imran Aslam’s disappearance was reported by his manager Tasadeq Hussain that Imran Aslam has been missing since Wednesday night and it is feared that he has been taken away by unknown persons. The police have started investigating the incident.

A case of the incident could not be registered till the filing of this news.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

The online air taxi service for domestic travel in Pakistan was launched from Karachi on June 18.

It was also said that the fare of this service will be lower than the normal chartered flights like for air chartered travel from Karachi to other districts of Sindh or different cities of Balochistan which costs 25 thousand dollars for a chartered flight but in air taxi two The rent will be 1000 dollars.

The launch of this service has initially been limited from Karachi to other parts of the province including northern Sindh, Balochistan and some parts of Punjab.

On June 11, Independent Urdu published an interview with Imran Islam regarding the same service, in which he said that a successful operation in Pakistan would pave the way for his firm to launch similar services in neighboring countries and the Middle East. will

He said that the company has hired expert pilots for air travel, now any Pakistani will be able to book air travel services in a short time through the mobile app.

See also  Piantedosi, summit with the majority on migrants: hypothesis of confiscation of NGO ships

He further said: ‘Besides political, religious and business personalities, other professionals like lawyers, journalists, doctors, tourists and ordinary citizens will also be able to benefit from the air taxi service.’

You may also like

Real Madrid – Rodrygo: “Hope Ancelotti comes to...

Justice and peace professional

This is the new office of Juan Diego...

Pilgrimage from monastery to monastery 370 kilometers across...

the latest report shows the perfection of the...

How deep did the Titanic sink?

For the sake of the environment: Rewe publishes...

Authorities redouble operations in Buenaventura

Construction sites on the B75 in Huchting: full...

Prigozhin named the real reason for the Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy