Saturday April 8, 2023, 11:08 pm

Karachi (Staff Reporter) A son shot and killed his father near the railway track in Mahmoodabad area of ​​Karachi.

According to police officials, the victim was identified as 60-year-old Anwar, and the body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

The police say that the incident took place due to a personal dispute, the accused escaped after the incident. The search is on.