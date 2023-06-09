Karachi: Firing near private hotel on Shariah Faisal, 4 people injured

Friday June 9, 2023, 1:18 am

Karachi (Ummat News) Four people were injured as a result of firing near a private hotel on Shariah Faisal. Unidentified persons opened fire near a private hotel on the busy Shahrah Faisal highway of Shahr Quaid. According to initial reports, four people were injured as a result of the firing.

After the firing, the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital. Panic spread after the firing on the main highway. Law enforcement agencies also reached the spot.