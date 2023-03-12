Home News Karachi Games: Donkey Car Race won by Tariq Hussain
Karachi (Amat News) Tariq Hussain won the donkey cart race held in connection with the Karachi Games.

A donkey cart race was held on the last day of the Karachi Games, 30 donkey carts participated in the four kilometer race. Tariq Hussain won the first position leaving everyone behind, while Usman was second and Abdul Khaliq of Maripur was third.

The closing ceremony of the race was held at the Governor House, where Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah along with Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman and Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori distributed prizes to the athletes.

