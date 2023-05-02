Karachi: Hindu community protests over the death of a youth in an alleged encounter

KARACHI (Staff Reporter) After the death of a young man in an alleged encounter by the Newtown Investigation Police, the Hindu community staged a protest in front of the Newtown police station and termed the encounter as fake, legal action against the officials involved and neutrality of the incident. Demanded an investigation.

On Monday night, the New Town Investigation Police claimed to have killed a dacoit and arrested his accomplice in an alleged encounter near a private hospital on Stadium Road and said that two motorcycle-borne robbers escaped after robbing a citizen. It was happening that he alerted the incident to the police mobile on which the robbers were chased and they opened fire on the police and in the retaliatory fire one was killed while the other was arrested by the police.

When the youth’s family got the information about the incident, a large number of people belonging to the Hindu community reached the Newtown police station and demanded legal action against those responsible and an impartial investigation of the incident, calling the competition fake. PTI leader Alamgir. Khan arrived in Newtown protest

On this occasion, Babar Mirza Advocate along with the Hindu community said that the youth who died in the shooting and the arrested youth are cousins ​​and residents of the old vegetable market who went to buy something from the house with 150 rupees. arrested another youth after killing him in the alleged encounter, while the motorcycle the victim was riding on is his own bike.

Babar Mirza Advocate further said that on the protest of the Hindu community, a meeting was held with the SSP East and SP Investigation, on which the investigation officer involved in the alleged encounter, Syed Farman, was suspended while the statement of the detained Anil was being recorded. Yes, an inquiry committee was established under the leadership of SP Gulshan Iqbal on the instructions of the police officers.