KARACHI: Students perform acting with ‘gestures’ and ‘body movements’

The Arts Council in Karachi recently put on a physical theater display for the first time in which students from the Theater Academy participated.

The students were trained for this physical theater by American physical theater instructor Hanna Goff.

American instructor Hanna Goff has been giving acting classes to the students of Arts Council Karachi’s Theater Academy for the past two months.

Hina Goff while talking to Independent Urdu said that physical theater is a type of acting in which acting is done only through gestures, body movements and expressions without a script.

Students showcased their talent by impersonating various characters like Jokers and Clowns and presented various stories and dances in a physical theater display.

Various personalities including President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmad Shah, Public Affairs Officer of the American Consulate Lee McManus participated on this occasion.