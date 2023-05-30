Home » KARACHI: Students perform acting with ‘gestures’ and ‘body movements’
News

KARACHI: Students perform acting with ‘gestures’ and ‘body movements’

by admin
KARACHI: Students perform acting with ‘gestures’ and ‘body movements’

The Arts Council in Karachi recently put on a physical theater display for the first time in which students from the Theater Academy participated.

The students were trained for this physical theater by American physical theater instructor Hanna Goff.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

American instructor Hanna Goff has been giving acting classes to the students of Arts Council Karachi’s Theater Academy for the past two months.

Hina Goff while talking to Independent Urdu said that physical theater is a type of acting in which acting is done only through gestures, body movements and expressions without a script.

Students showcased their talent by impersonating various characters like Jokers and Clowns and presented various stories and dances in a physical theater display.

Various personalities including President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmad Shah, Public Affairs Officer of the American Consulate Lee McManus participated on this occasion.

See also  Yan Jianzhong, former deputy inspector of the Prison Administration of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, accepts disciplinary review and supervision investigation

You may also like

Those admitted to the training course for health...

Maduro’s economic strategy

Edict 1st. warning Benildo Sinisterra Garcia

Cybersecurity, Ibm reaches out to schools: 5 million...

SAYCO AND ASOBARES sign an agreement that benefits...

Teodoro Valente appointed new president of Asi

Hebi City’s 2023 “National Science and Technology Workers’...

Sevilla Roma – where and when to watch...

Freedom of front-line members is only granted to...

The 10 best books on the history of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy