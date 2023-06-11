Karachi: The operatives of Ghaffar Zikri Group started laundering black money through builders

Monday June 12, 2023, 3:02 am



Last updated Monday, June 12, 2023, 3:04 am

Karachi (Report: Hussam Farooqi) The operatives of Lyari gang war Ghaffar Zikri group invested the money obtained from various crimes in an illegal residential project called Musa Mansion through a builder named Naveed Shah, Murad Zikri, who is said to be a relative of Ghaffar Zikri. And his son Akhtar Zakri alias Baloch is said to have close relations with illegal construction builders Musa Hungoro and Naveed Shah and these two builders are laundering the money of Murad Zakri by using it in illegal constructions. He has been a hot-headed member of the Liaison Committee who had the full support of MQM London and Ghaffarzkri.

The reason for the renewed activities of gang war operatives in Lyari is also attributed to financial support from illegal constructions, which have been fully supported by the builders of Lyari who had done illegal constructions during the days of Ruposhi, and they have been given legal support. Help has also been provided to him by the builders, sources say that Naveed Shah has now started activating his own separate group of KRC kids under the guise of illegal constructions in Lyari. According to the sources, the illegal constructions in the Lyari area have reached their peak, which is headed by the SBCA officers. Fake builders are doing these illegal constructions, they include Naveed Shah, Musa Hungoro, Shahnawaz Shah, Ali Shah, Zwa Lafqar Shah, Yusuf Arif Josi, Faraq Bondwala and other builders.

The illegal constructions done by these builders are being supported by the DC South staff including the SBCA officers and from the money received for the support these officers are now in the list of millionaire officers. In which the first name is Deputy Director Rashid Narejo and the second name is Assistant Director Ahsan Shukh. Sources say that at that time, through builder Naveed Shah in Lyari, operatives of Ghafar Zikri Group also received proceeds from crimes. The money is invested in illegal constructions with the aim of laundering black money and earning more profit, while court cases are also filed on several illegal projects of this builder, but despite this, the SBCA staff does not dare to demolish the illegal constructions of

Another illegal residential project has been started in Lee Market area by Naveed Shah and Musa Hungoro to rob the citizens and it is named as Musa Mansion while the plot number of this project is LEA3/5 which is currently owned by the builder Naveed Shah. has completed the illegal construction of the basement for which Rashid Nareju has been paid Rs 2 crore as bribe, sources say that this fake residential illegal project is being built on the money of gang war operatives. is and will be fully looked after by the Ghaffar Zikri Group, Naveed Shah’s partner in the ongoing illegal constructions in Lyari and Old Area is Musa Hunguru, while he A person named Murad Zakri, who claims to be Ghaffar Zakri’s direct relative and relative, provides financial assistance in the construction. Builders are still far from the grip of the law enforcement agencies and the SBCA, the matter was raised by a socialite in the sport who is also a goldsmith and told that the plot belongs to the Department of Archaeology. It is under and it is a historical heritage but it is premature to say that this social figure was also forced to remain silent by the builders due to fear or lust of money, similarly to Naveed Shah and Musa Hanguru. An illegal building is also being constructed on Plot No. 128 Street No. F7 Sheet No. 1 Hanafia Masjid Road of Agra Taj Colony without any plan for which these two builders have paid a huge bribe to Rashid Nareju and this builder is Ahsan. Dealing with dry.

Similarly, on another Plot No. 91 Survey No. C35A of Agra Taj Colony, Sheet No. 1, Street No. F4, these builders have constructed a seven-storey building without any map and have also taken out shops below, and in relation to this building, these builders Rashid Narejo and Ahsan Khokh. Agra Taj Colony Plot No. 197 Sheet No. 7 case is going on in the court, but the SBCA staff also seems helpless in front of the power of these builders, who have constructed this illegally constructed building. Hussain Shah, Noor Mohammad and Musa Hanguro were also involved in building this plot along with Naveed Shah. Sources say that if the builder Naveed Shah is detained by the investigating agencies. If they go, a lot will come to light and they will also know that these builders are in touch with Lyari gang war and Kuchi Coordination Committee members and so far how much black money they have invested in illegal constructions. What is it, the builders who are doing illegal construction in Lyari are Naveed Shah, Musa Hungoro, Murad Zakari, Yusuf alias Josi, Farooq Bondwala, Tariq Mandira, Shahnawaz Shah, Zulfikar Shah, and Ali Shah. Builder included.