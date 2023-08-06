Home » Karachi, this week 14 police encounters, 2 bandits killed, 18 arrested, 10 injured




Sunday, August 6, 2023, 11:12 pm

Karachi: Spokesperson of Karachi Police says that during the anti-crime in the city, there were 14 encounters with the district police last week, 02 robbers were killed in the exchange of fire while 18 robbers including 10 injured robbers were arrested. Illegal weapons and 09 motorcycles were recovered while the recovered weapons have been sent for forensics.

The police arrested a total of 591 suspects during raids in East, West and South Zones of Karachi last week. During the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign by the police, 49 kg 203 grams of hashish, heroin and ice worth millions of rupees were recovered from different areas. Crystals were recovered. More than 107 different types of illegal weapons and ammunition used in looting from citizens and other incidents were taken into custody from the arrested street criminals.

A total of 59 stolen motorcycles and 02 vehicles were recovered and taken into custody by the Karachi Police while carrying out operations in different areas. Actions taken by the Karachi Police to eradicate crime, restore law and order and protect the public. Will continue.

