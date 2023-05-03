Karaghla doubt the epic green march!

Ismail Al-Halouti

The one who said, “The evil of calamity does not laugh” was true, and it is the well-known adage that we did not find better than it to express what we are living in its rhythm from the series of delirium and fabrications, whose last episodes are almost over until the spiteful and corrupt Algerian military regime hastens to fabricate another similar fabrication with the same load of hatred Hatred, with the aim of continuing to obscure the number of diplomatic victories that Morocco has been achieving, disturbing its successful development path, and insisting on misleading and mobilizing the official media against everything that is authentically Moroccan.

We will suffice here in this humble paper to try to reveal, albeit hastily, the tip of the iceberg of what the Algerian cabanas have reached in terms of baseness and intellectual, moral and political bankruptcy in declaring a powerful media war on Morocco and its symbols and institutions. Whereas, without the slightest shame, one of the former ministers, who also held the position of former ambassador, refused to claim publicly and in broad daylight that the “Green March” vaunted by the “Makhzen” regime did not advance even one kilometer into the desert, and that its scenes were filmed in one of the cities. While the movie studios are, in fact, nothing but masses of unemployed, illiterate and vagabonds, the Moroccan authorities have brought in large numbers of prostitutes for them in order to encourage them to gather and perform their role in the manner required for camouflage only. Oh peace on the intelligence of the Karaghla!

In response to this false allegation and other delirium that accompanies the cabanas in their sleep and when they are awake, we can cite a common proverb in our beloved country, Morocco, which says: “If the cat fails to reach the hanging piece of meat, he says it is spoiled or rotten.” A stink», which applies to those elderly people who have been afflicted with the curse of dementia due to the fact that they suffer from the hostility complex entrenched in their minds against Morocco for decades, exactly since 1962, without being able to free themselves from it.

The green victorious march is an established fact from the inspiration and creativity of the genius King Hassan II, may God have mercy on him, and had it not been so, the Algerian President Mohamed Boukharouba, known as “Houari Boumediene,” would not have responded so harshly to it, when his deep hatred and hidden hatred begged him to strike the wall with all his might. Human values ​​and the teachings of our true religion, and he brazenly presents his heinous crime in front of the eyes of the world, announcing a black march that he called “The Al-Kahla March”, by expelling 350,000 Moroccan citizens from Algeria on the morning of December 18, 1975, which coincided at that time with Eid al-Adha, after That he worked to strip them of all their possessions to the extent that some of them arrived in Morocco without their wives and children while they were barefoot and only in pajamas. Isn’t such brazen and reckless behavior considered a disgrace in the history of the unjust and arrogant Algerian military regime, which is still clinging to denial and refuses to apologize for this despicable criminal act and many others?

The victorious Green March that began on the sixth day of November 1975, and Moroccans from Tangiers to Lagouira are keen to immortalize it with the highest manifestations of pride and pride whenever its annual anniversary comes, is above all a shining historical epic in the course of the continuous national struggle for the completion of independence and the territorial integrity of our honorable kingdom, It embodied the principles of Moroccans’ cling to their national soil and the consensus of all groups and segments of Moroccan society on unity, and a model to follow in sophistication and saturation with the values ​​of peace away from provocation and violence, as His Majesty the late Hassan II, may God rest his soul, was keen to spare Morocco and the entire region a devastating war, and to perpetuate the principle of fruitful dialogue. It aims to settle any dispute, no matter how arrogant it may be.

And because this national epic, which the countries of the world attest to as a unique historical event, is the one that paved the way for the launch of the train of construction and development in the southern regions of the honorable Kingdom, where a comprehensive and real national mobilization was initiated, in an effort to promote various development mechanisms and work to remove the remnants of the colonial phase, and enable this The Moroccan regions and their inhabitants have achieved the highest manifestations of prosperity and prosperity, through the development of infrastructure, the launch of giant development projects, and the creation of a comprehensive dynamism that permeated several sectors, especially health, education, urban planning, roads, renewable energies, agriculture, transport and tourism, employment, traditional industry, fishing, environment and culture. All of them are in what they are today of a profound transformation that tempts to visit and invest in them, after they remained during the Spanish occupation outside any economic or social development…

We will not find here, at the conclusion of this paper, a response to that “frivolous and lost” Al-Karghali, who is more informed than what Imam Al-Shafi’i, may God be pleased with him, said, the third of the four imams and the owner of the Shafi’i school of Islamic jurisprudence, who was truly a spark of intelligence and his eloquent words are considered a balance of gold, when He responded to one of the haters of the enemies of success by saying:

“Say whatever you want with my insult

My silence about the mean is the answer

I am not unresponsive however

No lion responds to dogs »

Morocco, believing in the justice of its first national cause, will continue to forge its way steadily towards accumulating more diplomatic victories, despite the plots of the deceivers, and without the barking of dogs being able to stop the convoy of development.