It seems that Karen Abudinen, the former ICT minister in the Iván Duque government splashed in one of the biggest corruption scandals in Colombia, did not like the criticism that Vice President Francia Márquez indirectly left her.

This Friday, March 24, Márquez used the term “abudinear” to ensure that the national government, headed by President Gustavo Petro, will preserve public resources and will not let them become bogged down as, apparently, the previous Executive would have done.

It must be remembered that Karen Abudinen had to resign from the government of the then Uribe president when it became known that her portfolio would have allowed 70 billion pesos to be used to provide Internet access to children in rural Colombia. After a motion of censure against her, the former minister left the Executive and, since then, her last name has been used as a synonym for stealing by different personalities, including Francia Márquez herself.

“Here is the minister of connectivity, of ICTs, because this will not be the government that will abudine the connectivity resources; This will be the government that has to help connect Colombia with the world because we have the potential and we have demanded it of the minister,” the vice president asserted.

It took a few minutes for these statements to go viral on social networks and reach the eyes of Iván Duque’s former official, who reacted gracefully and threw hard darts not only at Márquez, but also at the Colombian head of state, Gustavo Petro. Urrego.

In the first instance, the former head of portfolio recalled that the Petro Government has been advocating for several criminals, mainly those involved in the 2021 demonstrations, to be released from prison. However, Abudinen assured that what they wanted was to free the corrupt.

“You want to get the corrupt out of jail, you negotiate with drug traffickers,” said Abudinen, who took the opportunity to, once again, fuel the controversy that the vice president unleashed days ago when she assured that she would continue traveling by helicopter to her home in Dapa, Valle del Cauca, to avoid any attack that threatens his life.

Those words, in which she used the statement “bad”, cost her harsh criticism and the former minister did not miss the papayaso to dedicate it to her on that subject. “You are the one who travels in an” helicopter “with the Colombian money,” added Abudinen.

And the questions did not stop there. Perhaps one of the headaches that has caused the most press in recent weeks in relation to the Executive is the scandal involving the president’s eldest son, Nicolás Petro Burgos, who was accused by his ex-wife, Days Vásquez, of receiving money from drug trafficking. for his father’s presidential campaign and not give them to him.

This issue has not only caused investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, requested by the same head of state, but also a host of attacks against the also deputy of the Atlantic. Karen Abudinen did not let this controversy pass either and ended her pronouncement against the Government by recalling Nicolás’s drug money.

“They don’t let the Police act, ahhhh and I forgot, they have the Pte’s son and brother doing business. All in less than 7 months ”, Karen Abudinen concluded through her Twitter account.

For now, neither President Petro and his right-hand man, Francia Márquez, have responded to the former ICT minister; However, this scuffle is added to others that Abudinen has faced with Petrism leaders such as Katherine Miranda and Gustavo Bolívar, who have also made harsh objections against him for the embarrassment of that million-dollar sum from the public treasury. with Infobae

