Karen Lizarazo recalled her beginnings in music

Taking advantage of the #TBT trend to remember special moments, The singer Karen Lizarazo shared on her Instagram account a motivating message from her beginnings in Vallenato music hand in hand with success ‘paper love’which was part of a tribute paid to Patricia Tehran.

In 2017, the interpreter launched a series of music videos singing vallenato classics, including this “jewel” in which she fused vallenato with Caribbean rhythms, capturing the eyes of fans and folklore critics for her proposal.

“This song, this sound, these musical arrangements, this well-achieved concept, this energy, this hunger, this internal fire that burned our chests at this precise moment”, wrote Karen Lizarazo.

At the same time, the young woman born in Aguachica, Cesar, said that the idea of ​​risking doing female vallenato was born one afternoon in the patio of her house.

“This style of ours to make music began in 2017 and we continue to defend it wherever we go. In short, what happened with the resounding and natural success of ‘Amor de Papel’ is today a true story to tell forever and ever in the female vallenato”said.

She also assured that her musical proposal has been an inspiration, not only for her, but for the artists who are part of her group and those women who want to show their talent in Vallenato folklore.

“This hit was a great inspiration for us and for many. Today it is not just an illusion of a girl from the south of Cesar to make her way as a woman in Vallenato folkloreno, today there is power, there are stars and those that are yet to shine”.

Karen Lizarazo has stood out as one of the female voices of vallenato, obtaining various recognitions such as the Latin Grammy nomination in 2022, in the Cumbia/Vallenato category with the album ‘Voz de mujer’. In addition, she was recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the 50 most creative people in Colombia.

His hits include ‘Crazy desire’, ‘Perro fiel’, ‘El amor de tu vida’, ‘Bebé’ and ‘More than before’.

