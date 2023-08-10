Home » Karilaid: The Läänemaa region jointly supports Tanel Kiike
Karilaid: The Läänemaa region jointly supports Tanel Kiike

by admin
Karilaid: The Läänemaa region jointly supports Tanel Kiike

Tanel Kiik. Photo: Urmas Lauri

Tanel Kiik. Photo: Urmas LauriTanel Kiik
Central Party’s Läänemaa regional board nominates Tanel Kiige as the chairman candidate for the extraordinary congress.

“We see great perspective in Taneli to bring the Center Party back to the top of the political league. Tanel has proven himself as a hard-working, determined, hardened politician in crisis situations and with an impeccable reputation, which is extremely important when taking into account the fact that the chairman of the party must be ready to bear the responsibility of the prime minister. We jointly support Tanel Kiike and his team,” confirmed Jaanus Karilaid, chairman of the Läänemaa region.

At the board meeting of the Läänemaa region, it was decided to nominate Jaak Aab, Taavi Aas, Enn Eesmaa, Andre Hanimägi, Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, Jaanus Karilaid, Jüri Ratas, Ester Tuiksoo and Triin Varek as candidates for board members.

The Läänemaa region nominates Marko Šorin, a former Riigikogu member and current assistant mayor of Põhja Pärnumaa and board member of the Pärnumaa region, as a candidate for the chairman of the Center Party’s court of honor, and Andres Kalvik, head of public relations of the Center Party and chairman of the Raplamaa region, as a candidate for the member of the revision committee.

The extraordinary congress of the Center Party will be held on September 10 in the E-Piima sports hall in Paide. The chairman of the party, members of the board of the party, members of the revision committee and the chairman of the court of honor are elected. More than 1,000 delegates are expected in Paide.

