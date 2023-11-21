Karin Herrera participates in a Conabed meeting with Vice President Guillermo Castillo and Attorney General Consuelo Porras

Vice President-Elect Participates in Conabed Meeting Amidst Legal Controversy

Vice President-elect, Karin Herrera, joined the monthly meeting of the National Council of Assets in Forfeiture (Conabed) on Monday, November 20. The meeting was also attended by Vice President Guillermo Castillo and Attorney General and Head of the Public Ministry (MP), María Consuelo Porras, who participated virtually, according to official sources.

Herrera’s participation in the meeting is part of the transition process mandated by Guatemalan legislation, as reported on her social media accounts. “Continuing with the transition, I start the week following up on this transition process in the Executive. Today in a few minutes I will be a guest of the vice presidency at Conabed,” Herrera wrote on her Twitter account.

The ordinary meeting of Conabed was chaired by Vice President Castillo and was attended by officials from the Ministries of the Interior, Defense, and Finance, as well as the Supreme Court of Justice, the Attorney General’s Office, the director of the Institute for Assistance and Attention to Victims of Crime, and the Public Ministry.

Sources at the meeting reported that Prosecutor Consuelo Porras participated virtually and did not reconnect after a signal interruption. The Prosecutor’s Office has not responded to inquiries about her participation.

It is important to note that the MP led by Porras seeks to have Castillo and Herrera’s immunity revoked to investigate them for alleged crimes. The MP seeks to investigate Castillo for an alleged anomalous hiring in the Secretariat of Assets in Forfeiture (Senabed), and Herrera, along with the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo, for their alleged involvement in a case involving the takeover of the University of San Carlos in 2022.

These actions have sparked condemnation from national and foreign organizations, including the US Government and the Organization of American States (OAS).

According to the Vice Presidency, the Council approved modifications to the 2023 Annual Investment Plan and the 2024 Investment Plan, as well as the 2024 Annual Audit Plan. They also approved lease contracts for several real estate properties signed by Senabed and learned about the donation of movable property in favor of the institutions that make up the Council.

