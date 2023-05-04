Karnataka assembly elections, election campaign in full swing, polling on 10th May, results on 13th May, Priyanka Gandhi mocking the Prime Minister, videos viral

Election campaign in Karnataka in full swing May 10 Voting to,May 13 Results to

Priyanka Gandhi ridicules Prime Minister Narendra Modi, videos go viral on social media

IT officials seized Rs 1 crore hidden in a tree

Bengaluru: 04/May

(Sahar News.com/Special Report)

State of Karnataka The campaign for the Assembly elections is in full swing, where May 10 Voting and May 13 As the votes are about to be counted, according to the election analysis, the real contest is between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Karnataka. While many organizations have predicted that the Congress will win power and the BJP will suffer a heavy defeat according to their own polls. Will have to face!

In the run-up to the elections in Karnataka, cases of distribution of money among voters are also coming to light and confiscation of money continues. In Mysore yesterday, Income Tax officials raided the houses of several political leaders and their relatives. Organized raids. Meanwhile, IT officials seized Rs 1 crore from a house, which was hidden in a mango tree in a house.

According to reports, this house belongs to Subramanya Roy, brother of Congress candidate of Puttur Assembly Constituency, Ashok Roy. A crore of rupees was confiscated.

#mysore – Income tax department seized one crore rupees which hidden in Mango box on a tree.#IT sleuth raided the house of Subramania Rai in Mysore , he is brother of Puttur congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai. IT officials continue their search and investigation.#ITRaid pic.twitter.com/iRA9cAfoRa — Aatm Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@AatmTripathi) May 3, 2023

Detailed overview of Karnataka Assembly and details of the ongoing election campaign:

May 10 of the Karnataka Assembly 224 Voting for the seats is going on. The Congress party is ruling the majority in Karnataka.2018 to the BJP in the assembly elections held in 104 The seats were won and he 36.35 Percentage of votes were obtained. While the Congress 80 He had won seats 38.14 The percentage of votes polled by the Janata Dal Secular (JDS). 37 Seats were obtained and 18.30 Percentage of votes received.

After which BJP as the largest party was invited to form the government with the required majority 9 The number of members was less but BS Yeddyurappa took the oath of office of the Chief Minister who was sworn in by the Governor to prove the majority. 15 Days were given while Congress and JDS 117 Claimed to form a coalition government with seats which was ignored.

The Supreme Court then asked the BJP to prove its majority 3 However, Chief Minister Yeddyurappa was limited to a day by getting a vote of confidence 10 Minutes ago resigned from the post. Later Congress and JDS formed a coalition government in Karnataka with the support of two independent candidates and HD Kumaraswamy took over as Chief Minister and formed a coalition cabinet.

This coalition government 14 It lasted for months 16 Members of the Legislature 2 Resigned within a day 2 Independent MLAs supported the BJP, shrinking the majority in the House 105 Left and ruling coalition 101 And the opposition BJP 107 reached 3 After weeks of agitation by HD Kumaraswamy 23 July 2019 in the House 100-107 He lost the vote of confidence and resigned from his position.

At that time of Congress 11 And JDSK 6 The members left the party after that 26 July 2019 Kobe S. Yeddyurappa once again took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. At that time it was said that Operation Lotus was a success! After leaving the parties, by-elections were held in these assembly constituencies, after which the number of Congress MLAs 79 had reached

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, All India Congress President Malik Arjun Kharge, BJP President JP Nadda, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Acting Chief Minister during the election campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections. Apart from Karnataka Biswaraj Bomai, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, President of All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen and Hyderabad Member of Parliament Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, many other important personalities are engaged in the election campaign. People are shocked at the accusations and use of unparliamentary words.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are taking tough lines in their speeches in election rallies. Priyanka Gandhi’s direct target is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 100 In the th episode and in his address to an election rally in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Congressmen have so far 91 Abused.

Taking a swipe at these words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said in her speech at an election rally in Karnataka’s Jim Khandi that I

I saw Indira Gandhi who sacrificed for the country, I saw Rajiv Gandhi who died for this country, I saw Narasimha Rao, I saw Manmohan Singh working day and night for this country, but I have seen the first prime minister like you. He comes and cries that I am being abused, they are abusing me.

Priyanka Gandhi addressed the public in her speech and said that instead of listening to your sorrows, they tell you their sorrows. Ridiculously, Priyanka Gandhi said that someone sat in her office and made a list and that list. It is not a list of your sufferings, it is not a list of your problems. It is not a list of what are the problems of farmers? What should we do? Rather, that list is how many times Modi ji was abused?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taunts Prime Minister Narendra Modi (video 2 minutes) “

In her address, Priyanka Gandhi said that at least she is fitting on one page. “Take courage Modiji, learn from my brother. My brother says I will take a bullet for this country. My brother says I will stand for the truth. You abuse, shoot, stab.” Do anything. Videos of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s speech have gone viral on social media.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra advised the Prime Minister that don’t panic, Modi ji, one has to endure all this in public life. One has to have courage, one has to move forward. Respecting the people is the basis of democracy and Congress strengthened it and that’s it. Source governments are formed.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the public in his election rallies that corruption will be eradicated in Karnataka. He said that we have done a lot of work in Karnataka. 4 He also warned the people that if the Congress comes to power, there will be riots. And corruption will increase a lot. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also promised to provide three free cups of gas to the people during festivals. There, in the BJP’s election manifesto, the implementation of Uniform Civil Code and NRC has been assured in Karnataka.

*If #Congress comes to power- there will be all time high #Corruption, #dynasty politics, and #Karnataka will be engulfed in #riots* Home Minister Amit Shah during his speech in terdal #Bagalkot yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TlfEFU1TIy — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) April 26, 2023

While many promises have been made in the manifesto of the Congress, including 4 However, the manifesto announced a ban on Bajrang Dal and PFI, which came as a surprise to everyone. A weapon has been provided by the extremists. Manifesto details can be heard in this video.

“Video one and a half minutes”

.@INCKarnataka @priyankagandhi promises to increase wages of 1.5 lakh anganwadi workers from RS. 11,500 to RS. 15,000. And of Anganwadi workers from Rs. 7,500 to Rs. 10k pm. Asha workers to be increased 4m ₹5,000 to ₹8,000 & of Mid Day Meal Workers from ₹3,700 to ₹5,000. pic.twitter.com/uTCSYsqc9U — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) April 30, 2023

Last day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to a public meeting in Karnataka said that after coming to power, the Congress has even announced to put the Bajrang Bull behind the bars. Currently, the Prime Minister is on a week-long visit to Karnataka and is busy addressing election rallies and rallies.

It seems that the BJP has dropped the issue of ban on Bajrang Dal in the Congress manifesto, and it will be the main weapon of its election campaign! Because in the meetings of every BJP leader, including the Prime Minister, the echo of the Bajrang cat is being heard. While in the manifesto of the Congress, there is also a mention of PFI along with the Bajrang Dil.!!

“Video two and a half minutes”

See the misfortune, today when I have come here to bow down to Hanuman ji, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now he has taken a pledge to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali. – PM… pic.twitter.com/1Q9D4jMzXc — BJP (@BJP4India) May 2, 2023

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet children in Gulbarga” (This video is being criticized on social media that the Prime Minister did not even shake hands with these children!! And the memes of this video. Memes# are also made)

An affectionate leader! Before setting out for a roadshow, PM Shri @narendramodi decided to have a light-hearted interaction with children in Kalaburagi today. pic.twitter.com/oHnhoFIihm — BJP (@BJP4India) May 2, 2023

Former President of All India Congress Rahul Gandhi is also targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the election rallies in Karnataka, saying that these elections are not being held for him, he is only talking about himself. Rahul Gandhi said that Speak for as many hours as you like 70 percent Time to tell your story to the rest 30 percent Talk about Karnataka, tell what he did for Karnataka and also mention Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leaders in your speeches.

Cylinder ₹400 to ₹1100

Petrol ₹70 to ₹102

Cooking oil ₹60 to ₹200

42% youth unemployed

40 crore became poor again

9 million small businesses closed Prime Minister, leave ’91’, look at these figures. Now talk about the people of Karnataka! pic.twitter.com/c6R4WNadIM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2023

Prime Minister, you come to Karnataka and talk only about yourself! You count the attacks on yourself! Why not talk about PayCM and 40% commission? Is the Karnataka election about the future of 6.5 crore people or about you? pic.twitter.com/soSoXiAkft — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2023

All India Congress President Malik Arjun Kharge is also busy targeting the Prime Minister in his election rallies. That the people of Karnataka need bread, cloth, housing and employment. 56 Inch breasts have nothing to do with anyone.?

Post Views: 767