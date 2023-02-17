He International Song Festival of the Chilean city of Viña del Mar returns after two years suspended by the covid-19 pandemic, rolling out the red carpet this Friday with an inaugural gala, the preview of a week of international concerts such as Christina Aguilera and Fito Páez.

Invited world artists, renowned comedians, and two folkloric and international music competitions: the Viña del Mar Festival is the most notable exponent of Latin American culture in Chile, and will be held for six days, from February 19 to 23.

Karol G and Camilo will perform in Viña del Mar

On this occasion the Antioquians Karol G and Camilo It will be the Colombians who will be present at this distinguished event, which will also include the Chilean artist Paloma Mami, who will open the festival next Sunday with ‘Bichota’ along with Pamela Leiva.

Although it should also be noted that in the six days of the festival, internationally renowned artists such as Christina Aguilera, Alejandro Fernández or Nicki Nicolealthough there will also be Chilean representation, such as the historic rock group Los Jaivas.

On the part of the comedians, this edition presents for the first time a joint offer, three men and three women, with characters like Fabrizio Copano, who returns to the Chilean public after a successful career as a comedian in the United States, or Belén Mora, with a long career on television.

Viña del Mar returns after two years suspended

This important event returns after two years of suspension due to the pandemic, in 2021 and 2022, and another edition, that of 2020, which was held at half speed and between social demonstrations due to the wave of protests of the so-called “social outbreak” that shook the country from October 2019 and lasted for several months.

The organization of the festival has not had an easy time this year either, since various casualties of its line-up forced it to look for new figures at the last minute: on February 7 the Mexican group Maná withdrew, due to health problems of its singer and, a A week later, the comedian who accompanied the Mexicans, Yerko Puchento, resigned due to the changes in the night in which he performed.

Puchento had asked the festival to have an adult audience for his show, but the organization replaced Maná with the urban music of Argentina’s Tini, which, for the comedian, was a “breach of the only condition” of his contract.

The departure of the Chilean comedian precipitated, hours later, the resignation of the event’s executive producer, Mauricio Correa, although, in the end, the festival was able to complete its lineup with a new comedian, the Chilean Diego Urrutia, a comedian with a strong presence in the Twitch and TikTok platforms, with a mostly young audience.

Viña del Mar, an event for great artists

The Viña del Mar Festival has historically been an essential stage for every artist with influence in Latin America, being a wide speaker for their music or the ideal place to present a new work.

This was the case with such well-known artists as Shakira, who participated in Viña del Mar, still unknown, represented Colombia in the festival’s international competition in 1993. She did not win, but returned to the stage four years later, already as a guest outside the competition, to reunite with the Chilean public.

This Friday, the opening night will resume the most historic festival in Chile, which in this edition invites you to breathe nature and the sea that characterize the Valparaíso region, where the city of Viña del Mar is located, accompanied by the identity of its people, with its motto: “Air, water, earth”.

(With information from EFE)