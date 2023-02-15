The Colombian artist Karol G has confirmed this Tuesday that she will release a song, titled “TQG”, along with Shakira on her new album “Mañana ser bonito”.

In an interview with the New York Times, Karol G said that his dream of singing with Shakira came true.

Known as “La Bichota”, the Colombian attended a basketball game in the US last month wearing a T-shirt with the message “It was big on you”what the song anticipated.

The EFE Agency had confirmed with the company Sony Music, which represents Shakira, the collaboration between the two. The Colombians have reflected their love affairs in their latest successes.

Shakira has achieved a great media stir with her latest song, session 53 with the Argentine producer Bizarrapwhich was positioned as the most listened to song in Spanish on Spotify, and in which he is dispatched against his ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

Previously, the Colombian artist had released the songs “I congratulate you” and “Monotonía”, recorded together with the Puerto Ricans Rauw Alejandro and Ozuna, respectively, and which also included messages interpreted as direct allusions to her relationship with the father of her two children.

Karol G released his song “Mamii” last year, a collaboration with the Californian Becky G, which was described by the Colombian’s followers as a direct message to his ex-partner, the Puerto Rican trapper Anuel AA.

on the new album “Tomorrow will be nice”Karol G has also worked with Finneas (Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator), Jamaican dancehall singer Sean Paul, Bronx-born bachata singer Romeo Santos and Dominican Angel Dior, among others.