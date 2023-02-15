Home News Karol G confirms collaboration with Shakira on his next album
News

Karol G confirms collaboration with Shakira on his next album

by admin
Karol G confirms collaboration with Shakira on his next album

The Colombian artist Karol G has confirmed this Tuesday that she will release a song, titled “TQG”, along with Shakira on her new album “Mañana ser bonito”.

In an interview with the New York Times, Karol G said that his dream of singing with Shakira came true.

Known as “La Bichota”, the Colombian attended a basketball game in the US last month wearing a T-shirt with the message “It was big on you”what the song anticipated.

Así luce Fabiou, artist of ‘San Valen Valentín’

The EFE Agency had confirmed with the company Sony Music, which represents Shakira, the collaboration between the two. The Colombians have reflected their love affairs in their latest successes.

Shakira has achieved a great media stir with her latest song, session 53 with the Argentine producer Bizarrapwhich was positioned as the most listened to song in Spanish on Spotify, and in which he is dispatched against his ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

Previously, the Colombian artist had released the songs “I congratulate you” and “Monotonía”, recorded together with the Puerto Ricans Rauw Alejandro and Ozuna, respectively, and which also included messages interpreted as direct allusions to her relationship with the father of her two children.

Karol G released his song “Mamii” last year, a collaboration with the Californian Becky G, which was described by the Colombian’s followers as a direct message to his ex-partner, the Puerto Rican trapper Anuel AA.

on the new album “Tomorrow will be nice”Karol G has also worked with Finneas (Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator), Jamaican dancehall singer Sean Paul, Bronx-born bachata singer Romeo Santos and Dominican Angel Dior, among others.

You may also like

More than a hundred uniformed officers will reinforce...

Volunteering, Caring, Caring, Civilization, Practice, Building a New...

Police would go to the Ministry of Justice,...

They destroy in the Meta deposit with more...

Xiangjiang Science and Technology Innovation Base Phase II...

Valledupar FC 0-2 Jaguares: without goals there is...

Wang Weizhong presided over a plenary meeting of...

Routes and schedules of the marches in Cali...

Dosquebradas will receive international recognition – El Diario

Large-scale rain and snow fall and warming channel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy