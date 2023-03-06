Home News Karol G Foundation will award scholarships to women
News

Karol G Foundation will award scholarships to women

by admin
Karol G Foundation will award scholarships to women

The success of the singer Karol G goes hand in hand with its social efforts for which it is recognized in Colombia, on this occasion, through its ‘Fundación con Cora’, in alliance with the Fundación Acción Interna They will deliver several scholarships for women who are in the process of resocialization at the end of their prison terms.

As a measure that will help those people who have had difficult times having to go through the deprivation of their liberty, the foundations seek that those interested seek to turn their lives around with the scholarships offered.

Also read: Shakira’s song to Piqué did impact Casio sales

With the initiative that is being promoted, it will be sought that the beneficiaries begin a process of resocialization and reconciliation with civil society from education and job training, which will help women who seek their preparation for a life outside the bars.

The program is called ‘Becas con Cora’, a program that will take place in Bogotá, and will be aimed at women deprived of their liberty, post-convicts, and female relatives of persons deprived of their liberty.

Karol G reaches the top of the “Global Top” and dedicates it to Shakira:

Karol G has become one of the most prominent Colombian artists on the urban scene, not only in the country but throughout the world, conquering millions of people who follow her musical career and sing her songs.

Besides: Who is Adrian Neuhauser, president of Avianca?

Recently, Carolina Giraldo, as Karol G is actually called, shared a piece of news through her social networks that makes her very excited and fills the country with pride. Well, the artist from Antioquia reached number one on Spotify’s ‘Top Global 50’ for the first time. She did it with the most anticipated song from her latest album ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’: ‘TQG’, a production that she made together with the artist from Barranquilla, Shakira.

You may also like

FLORENCE ARCHEOFILM 5 – The winners

Alfa Karina Arrué receives the Grand Order Scouts...

Stores in Colombia grew economically

A college job fair found that many hotels...

Binance Tried to Hire Gary Gensler in 2018...

Deputies will approve the Law of the National...

Alert “VIP” route of irregular migration through San...

those who have no future look for it...

DOM remodels a new educational center in Nahuizalco...

Prosecutor’s Office extended suspension of Migration official who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy