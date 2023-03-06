The success of the singer Karol G goes hand in hand with its social efforts for which it is recognized in Colombia, on this occasion, through its ‘Fundación con Cora’, in alliance with the Fundación Acción Interna They will deliver several scholarships for women who are in the process of resocialization at the end of their prison terms.

As a measure that will help those people who have had difficult times having to go through the deprivation of their liberty, the foundations seek that those interested seek to turn their lives around with the scholarships offered.

With the initiative that is being promoted, it will be sought that the beneficiaries begin a process of resocialization and reconciliation with civil society from education and job training, which will help women who seek their preparation for a life outside the bars.

The program is called ‘Becas con Cora’, a program that will take place in Bogotá, and will be aimed at women deprived of their liberty, post-convicts, and female relatives of persons deprived of their liberty.

Karol G reaches the top of the “Global Top” and dedicates it to Shakira:

Karol G has become one of the most prominent Colombian artists on the urban scene, not only in the country but throughout the world, conquering millions of people who follow her musical career and sing her songs.

Recently, Carolina Giraldo, as Karol G is actually called, shared a piece of news through her social networks that makes her very excited and fills the country with pride. Well, the artist from Antioquia reached number one on Spotify’s ‘Top Global 50’ for the first time. She did it with the most anticipated song from her latest album ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’: ‘TQG’, a production that she made together with the artist from Barranquilla, Shakira.