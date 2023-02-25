The world star, Karol G, presents his most anticipated album ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’.

The album is a collection of 17 intimate songs, showcasing a side of the artist that goes beyond her stage name and gives her fans a glimpse into the most intimate emotions Carolina experienced in overcoming heartbreak.

In this new album, the artist demonstrates all her talent as a performer and author, as well as her production skills as co-producer of the songs “Tus gafitas”, “Gucci los paños” and “Mientras me curo del cora”.

Packed with collaborations that highlight Karol’s broad creative reach, ‘Mañana Sera Bonito’ features some of today’s biggest stars, as well as emerging artists such as Ángel Dior, Bad Gyal, Carla Morrison, Justin Quiles, Maldy, Quevedo, Romeo Santos, Sean Paul, Sech and Shakira. ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’ is now available on all digital platforms.

‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’ represents a new era for Karol G where she brings her emotions to life as she reinvents herself through the grieving process after a breakup. This adventure is further manifested with his hair color change from blue to red, which allowed him to give the world and life a new vision.

The album presents Karol with a wide range of feelings, from rancor and sadness to strength and sensuality. For the album’s theme song, “TQG” (Te Quedo Grande / Too Big For You), she collaborated with Shakira to create a reggaeton/pop track. The long-awaited collaboration was confirmed on February 20 by both interpreters in an announcement in Times Square, which was attended by a multitude of fans.

Marking the first time that two of Colombia’s most powerful voices have worked together, the song promises to become an anthem for those who free themselves from the pain of heartbreak.

Adding to the list of acclaimed collaborators on the album are producers Ovy on The Drums, Finneas and Linda Goldstein.

adding milestones

The album comes shortly after “X si volvemos” with the King of Bachata, Romeo Santos, which has accumulated more than 69 million views across digital platforms.

With ‘Mañana ser bonito’, the Latin GRAMMY winner will continue adding milestones to her career, which includes having been the Latin artist with the most streams in the world on Spotify for two consecutive years and having achieved the highest-grossing North American tour of all time for a Latin artist, in addition to appearing in Pollstar’s Top 10 of the most successful musical tours in the world with her “$trip Love Tour”.

Last weekend he captivated thousands of people with a spectacular presentation at the most important festival in Latin America, the Viña Festival. At the festival she performed ‘Mañana ser bonito’ live for the first time, giving attendees their first look at the new album.

Dominating the stage as always, Karol received Platinum and Gold Gaviotas. The day before his performance, during his press conference, he received Universal Music plaques that certified 6.6 billion streams in Argentina and 3.5 billion in Chile, highlighting his hits in the festival region.

