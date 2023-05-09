Home » Karol G: What is the strange disease that the singer suffers from and that affects her weight? – Smart Environment
Colombian singer Karol G she has become one of the most influential artists of the urban genre and has positioned herself in the first places of reproductions, accumulating resounding successes with her songs. Despite her undoubted musical success, ‘La Bichota’ has been heavily criticized for her weight.

Karol G She has an enviable and curvaceous figure that is the envy of many. However, the artist herself revealed that in the past she suffered from a disease that made her gain a lot of weight.

In 2018 the artist narrated that she suffered from insulin resistance and that’s why it was so hard for her to lose weight even though she was dieting and exercising.

“My insulin was completely elevated and I had the gland that women activate when they give birth, that is, my body had given birth and it was completely swollen and inflamed”, said the “Bichota” in an interview with MezcalTV.

ORIGINAL LINK: Karol G: What is the strange disease that the singer suffers from and that affects her weight? (awsccs2.com)

