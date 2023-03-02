After the publication, which already has more than 3.9 million likes, the singer received many compliments not only for her obvious beauty but also for empowering other women with her songs and messages:

“Bichota with everything”, “Wow, what power”, “Bichota Power”, “I love how empowered you are and how beautiful you reflect I love you sister”, “Permission to appear in the video clip of “besties” moving what They are known as the buttock or, failing that, in the “Ferrari eyes”. Free because we are besties”, “I think that more than some spectacular photos, Karol’s message is self-love, zero stereotypes”, “You have us swallowed”, were some of the opinions for the famous.

Why does Karol G retire from the stage?

Karol G is experiencing one of the most important moments of his career, after winning the Gaviota de Oro and de Plata at the Viña del Mar Festival, his successful single ‘TQG’ with Shakira, and the release of his album ‘Mañana sera bonito’, has raised the Colombian artist to become one of the most important musical references of the moment.

However, the “Bichota” revealed in an interview with the Mexican journalist and broadcaster Jessie Cervantes, that will pause on stagesince he wants to take time to study and grow as an artist.

“This year I will not be on stage so much. I decided to take a break from the stage to be able to study, to be able to evolve in other aspects,” the paisa singer revealed during the interview.

This is how his followers were left wanting to be able to see on stage – for now – a presentation of ‘TQG’ with Shakira, a song that these days has given the world something to talk about. The fans can rest assured, since this withdrawal is temporary.

Apparently, the interpreter of ‘Provenza’ also wants to dedicate much more space to her personal life, since it is speculated that she would be having a relationship with the reggaeton player Swept.

The ‘TQG’ record

Karol G’s new hit in collaboration with Shakira is a global trend in all kinds of news, music and opinion portals. Although the song brings asides that recall Gerard Piqué’s infidelity and Anuel AA’s physical change after leaving Karol G, the part that he liked the most was the one that refers to the ‘Triple M’ women.

During its release day, ‘TQG’ rbroke the record for the most streamed song in the history of Spotify in Colombia for a single day. Currently, the hit also occupies second place on the platform’s global chart and is in first place in countries like Colombia, Chile, Spain, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru y Dominican Republic.