The return of RBD It has been a topic of conversation in recent days, especially after it was revealed that Colombia was not among the places where this iconic band that conquered the entire generation will play, something that caused great disappointment among their fans, including a Karol Gthe reggaeton artist who in the last hours did something that nobody expected.

It was a tweet in which he said he was moving his influences so that the group that conquered many Colombians with their songs will perform in his land:

“Making my respective call for RBD to go to Colombia”wrote the bichota on her Twitter account, causing many to immediately react to the publication, including her great friend Anahí who did not hesitate to reply to the message expressing her love: “I love you,” wrote the Mexican.

In the same way, many Internet users decided not to be left behind and also put pressure on the group to include Colombia on its list, where this music group became very popular, in addition to the series called ‘Rebelde’, the story that told life of some young people who were in their last years of school and their adventures.

“Please”, “We want another meeting with the queens”, “RBD revived Karol”, “Karol I love you very much”, “Please help”, “Launch yourself as president”, were some of the messages.

For now, we will have to wait if the urban music singer manages to do the miracle for more than one RBD fan so that she soon returns to Colombia.