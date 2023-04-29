Home » Karol G’s surprise visit in the Medellín neighborhood
Karol G’s surprise visit in the Medellín neighborhood

One of the singers of the moment in reggaeton and in various genres has been Karol Gthe popular “Bichota” who continues to give people something to talk about, after her surprise appearance in a popular neighborhood in Medellín, when she walked with her bodyguards and greeted all her fans.

After the great commotion that has caused ‘the Bichota’ With her successes on YouTube and in her performances with other artists, the singer also decided to reveal a different facet on social networks, where she shared with the people of Medellín, who took photos and made a fuss in a part of the city.

With a great security scheme, taking photos with the fans, Karol G She walked quite calmly through the streets of her hometown, where the fans did not waste the photos to see her even from the terraces of the buildings that saw the Colombian singer-songwriter walking.

In this way, the fans of the interpreter showed the affection and affection they have for Karol Gwho was also very attentive to her fans, since some screamed with excitement when they saw their favorite singer on their streets.

Here are some of the images of Karol G in Medellín:

