Kasaï-Oriental: the provincial government surprised by the freezing of its bank accounts by the IGF while the investigation is underway (spokesperson)

“/>

The provincial government of Kasaï-Oriental said it was surprised by the motivations put forward by the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF) to justify the freezing of two bank accounts in the province which it considers “not declared by the provincial authority”. .

This reaction of the provincial government of Kasai-Oriental was made public on Sunday, May 7, by the governor’s spokesperson, Rosier Kasonga Zongola. According to the latter, the two accounts in question were opened for “a good cause”.

The account called “Solidarité Kasaï” was opened as part of the assistance and development of the province. While the “AGRIPEL” bank account was created in 2022, with the agreement of the IGF team on mission in Kasaï-Oriental, with the aim of supporting the strategic reserve started in August of the same year, supports André Rosier Kasonga Zongola.

However, he said that the provincial authorities were surprised by the conclusions of the investigation made public by the IGF while the work is in progress.

In addition, the spokesperson for the Kasaï-Oriental provincial governor informs that on April 7, the provincial minister in charge of agriculture replied to the correspondence of the IGF relating to the programming of expenditure on the funds placed in the AGRIPEL account, indicating the binding nature of the agricultural calendar and the urgency of the expenses to be made as manager.

On May 3, he continues, the missions team sent a letter to the provincial minister in charge of agriculture asking him to provide supporting documents for the expenditure made on the funds lodged in the AGRIPEL account kept in the book of BGFI Bank and a period of 7 days was given to him to do so.

“The province is surprised at the damaging insinuations as the work is underway. The 200 million Congolese francs mentioned were transferred from the central bank to the BGFI Bank in the AGRIPEL account with the agreement of the present IGF mission team according to the wording”, was indignant the spokesman of the governor.

The General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF) criticized the provincial government of Kasai-Oriental on Friday, May 5, for having spent more than 300 million Congolese francs without any disbursement plan.