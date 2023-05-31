Kasbah Farkhana, next to the occupied city of Melilla.. A rural historical landmark that needs attention

A few meters away from the border fence that separates the occupied city of Melilla from the rest of the national territory, the Kasbah of Farkhana stands with what remains of its eroded walls, waiting for their turn to collapse just as others have collapsed. the countryside.

The Kasbah is located in the heart of Farkhana in the municipality of Beni Ansar, which is affiliated with the territorial influence of the Nador province. It occupies an area of ​​a flat river amphitheater in the form of a rectangle. A strategic geographical location was chosen for it by making it close to the border fence of the city of Melilla to serve the military objectives for which the Kasbah was built.

Like many historical monuments in the Rif region, the Kasbah Farrakhana landmark faces neglect and marginalization without being affected by any repair or restoration works, and only a few walls remain of it that are still resistant to the factors of time and climate. Teacher.

Founding of the Kasbah

In view of the lack of sources and references that dealt with the history of this landmark, as well as the loss of many ancient documents that date the events and details related to Kasbah Farrakhana, the true date of its foundation remains, for a long time, a point of contention between those who consider it among the Ismaili kasbahs and those who link its establishment to the reign of Muhammad IV and those who delay it to The era of Hassan I.

The researcher, Muhammad bin Azouz, said, in the Encyclopedia of the Teacher of Morocco, Volume One in 1989, that “Ajnada Kasbah is located in the village of Farkhana from the Mazouga tribe adjacent to the city of Melilla. And since Melilla was occupied by Spain, he wanted to establish a garrison in Kasbah, which would besiege the aforementioned city.

On the other hand, the researcher Hassan al-Fakiki attributed the establishment of the Kasbah to a later time, as he said in the ninth volume of the Encyclopedia of the Teacher of Morocco that “the Kasbah was established with the help of the inhabitants of the fifths of the Qala’i tribe by distributing the contribution and the Nuba among its fifths, under the supervision of the well-known tribal leader, who is the chosen one of the era Sultan Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman, and by order of him.

In the course of a symposium organized in 2015 in Farkhana on the subject of the Kasbah, researchers in the history of the countryside, after studies, research and extrapolation of historical documents, agreed that the Kasbah of Farkhana was established in 1892 during the reign of Hassan I.

For his part, the Spaniard Antonio Brabenito, the historian of the city of Melilla, as the most prominent researcher participating in the aforementioned symposium, confirmed this historical fact, according to what was reported by the researcher in the history of the countryside, Yazid Al-Dariush.

Other names for kasbah

Although the most famous name for this historical building is “Kasbah Farkhana” in relation to the town in which it is located, the landmark has other names, especially in historical documents and among the residents of the countryside who lived through the events associated with this kasbah, and among these names is “Jenada”. .

In explaining this name, Al-Yamani Qasouh, a university professor and researcher in history, said, “Jenadah is a formula derived from the word soldier, and this term has a deep meaning in the culture of the rural people that has a sacred character. Jenada is the meeting place for the mujahideen soldiers who vowed themselves to God, and the name is also given to a place that contains the tree “Lalla Torthot” (the fig tree) sacred to the rural people, and also meant to be a high place that allows guarding and monitoring the foreign presence.

The Kasbah is also called the “Dar al-Makhzen,” and it was known by this name, according to al-Yazid, as it was specially established by order of Sultan Hassan I to prevent rural attacks on the Spaniards in Melilla, as well as to monitor the infiltration of Spanish soldiers outside the occupied city, because the conflict was raging between the two parties, so the Spanish authorities resorted to Imposing fines on the Moroccan state as a result of the alleged losses resulting from any attack on its Spanish soldiers.

According to al-Yazid, this military presence of the sultan’s soldiers inside the Kasbah was a direct reason for calling it the “Dar al-Makhzen” by the people of the countryside. This is because the word “makhzen” used to refer to everything related to the state.

Historical events

The Kasbah of Farrakhana preserves important historical events, and it also played pivotal roles at the level of stations related to the conflict with the Spanish side in the city of Melilla, which is only a short distance from the Kasbah.

Al-Yazid said: “One year after the founding of the Kasbah, whose soldiers were able to control the attacks and bilateral conflicts between the rural mujahideen and the Spanish soldiers for a limited period, on October 2, 1893, the battle of “Sidi and Riach” took place between the rural people led by the Mujahid Maymoon Al-Mukhtar against the Spanish led by General “Margio”.

At that time, al-Yazid added, the soldiers of the Kasbah were unable to prevent the outbreak of this battle, during which the rural people inflicted a great defeat on the Spaniards, as a result of which they were able to enter the occupied gap and reached the commercial district known as “Mantiliti” and were a few steps away from liberating the city that was under Spanish authority. There were no more than 100 soldiers in Melilla.

The spokesman added: “The soldiers fled from the Farkhana Kasbah after this military sweep by the rural mujahideen, and the Kasbah remained empty of its thrones, so things returned to their previous state again with the rule of conflicts and clashes that were breaking out between the rural mujahideen and the Spanish soldiers, with the Spanish authorities continuing to impose fines on The Moroccan state as a result of the alleged losses incurred at the hands of the rural mujahideen.

According to the researcher always, the Kasbah witnessed another phase of the armistice, as after the death of Sultan Hassan I, Sultan Moulay Abdel Aziz took over after him, who returned the soldiers to the Kasbah to prevent conflict between the rural people and the Spaniards, and the conditions continued as they were until the advent of the rebel Bouhamara Al-Zarhouni, who would lead an attack On the Kasbah, whose soldiers will flee with Al-Bashir bin Sanah in 1908 to the city of Melilla.

After a short period of time, al-Yazid continued, the Mujahid Muhammad Amzian then eliminated Bouhamara and his tails in the countryside area; The Kasbah, which will finally fall into the hands of the Spanish authority, was liberated during the colonial era, as the first school for public education will be established in the Kasbah itself by the Spanish colonialists at the level of the Rif region, and after Morocco gained independence, the Kasbah will be neglected and will remain in this case until today.

Desolation is affecting the Kasbah

The walls of the Alcazaba collapsed and what was left of it eroded and reached an advanced stage of ruin, until it was impossible to identify the features of this historical landmark as documented by some old photographs.

Despite the miserable condition of Kasbah Farkhana, which was listed by the Ministry of Culture as a tangible heritage in the Rif region, the teacher still faces her fate without, as of writing these lines, any repair or restoration works befitting her historical status.

Commenting on the dire state of Kasbah Farkhana, Marzouq Shahmi, head of the Al-Jisr Association for Development and Migration in Farkhana-Bani Ansar, said, “The Kasbah has become ruined, and only ruins are left of it testifying to its former existence, and most people are almost unaware that the Kasbah has great historical importance.” It was based here in Farkhana.”

The spokesman emphasized that “the Kasbah, which is considered one of the first buildings to be built in Farkhana, did not receive any attention from the responsible authorities despite the demands of community actors as well as researchers interested in the history of the region,” pointing out that “the Kasbah has become a shelter for homeless people and stray dogs and a waste dump.” “The officials in the region promised earlier a project to repair and restore the Kasbah as a historical heritage that must be preserved; However, the Kasbah is still, to the present day, as it is, facing ruin and extinction.”

Requirements for repair and restoration

Collective activists circulated, earlier, demands to repair and restore historical monuments in the Nador region, most of which suffer from marginalization and devastation, including the Kasbah Farkhana landmark.

Al-Hussein Tahriya, an association and media activist, said, “This Kasbah forms an integral part of the history of the region, and it preserves prominent events and exciting details that our ancestors lived through in their eternal battle against Spanish colonialism. Today, the Kasbah, with all its stature and value, has become a shelter for homeless people and stray dogs.”

Tahriya added: “The Kasbah of Farrakhana has become forgotten, and most of the region’s residents of the current generation, unlike previous generations, do not know this historical landmark, and all they see in front of them are ruined walls without meaning or identity. Introducing them in various activities and forums.

For his part, Youssef Laghmari, an associative activist and interest in public affairs in Farkhana, called for “restoring the walls of Kasbah Farkhana and taking care of this historical treasure,” stressing that “maintaining its miserable state in which it is currently living will lead to the collapse of the rest of its walls; Consequently, an important historical heritage was lost in the Rif region.”