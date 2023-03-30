Home News Käßmann sees reservations about arms deliveries
Weimar (epd). The former chairwoman of the council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), Margot Käßmann, sees a large group in society that is opposed to arms deliveries. After every service, she was approached by people “who are afraid that we could become a party to the war,” said Käßmann of the Central German church newspaper “Glaube+Heimat” (April 2 issue) that appears in Weimar. These talks are always linked to the question of why the church supports arms deliveries.

In this context, Käßmann criticized statements made at the EKD synod last autumn in Magdeburg. There it was said that weapons could save lives. She thinks weapons are first and foremost made to kill. She couldn’t hide that. “For as long as I can remember, pacifists have been in a minority position. Ever since Luther, Protestantism has also tended towards a certain obedience to authority,” the theologian stated.

Käßmann told the Evangelical Press Service (epd) that she didn’t want to give the impression with her statements that she was criticizing the ethical peace position of her successor in the office of EKD Council Presidency, Annette Kurschus.

Both supporters and opponents of arms deliveries would have to deal with the respective arguments of the other side, said the theologian of the church newspaper. In an old prayer book for German soldiers, for example, she discovered the bracket under the fifth commandment, “You shall not kill”: “Does not apply in the event of war.” For her personally, this view is too simple. “But if we don’t manage to talk to each other in church, then we don’t have much credibility,” said Käßmann. She also accepts that there are different opinions on this topic within the EKD.

See also  Five years of rapid stabilization of the Hunan united front, "riding the wind and breaking the waves" to gather strength for a long voyage

Jesus’ message of peace, on the other hand, is clear and “absolutely radical”. The New Testament says: “Put the sword in its place! Love your enemies.” The latter is the most difficult thing that Jesus left us, explained Käßmann, referring to a quote from the American civil rights activist Martin Luther King (1929-1968). The theologian also suggested that soldiers, like conscientious objectors in the past, should undergo an examination of their conscience.

