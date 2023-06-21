Kata ‘speaks’ in fake AI-generated Tik Tok video – breaking latest news

A fake video on Tik Tok reproduces the image of a little girl who looks like Kata and makes her speak with a fake and metallic voice generated by artificial intelligence systems. The content is ‘fake’ and would like to allude to the 5-year-old Kataleya who disappeared in Florence on 10 June. The newspaper Il Tirreno reported the existence of this footage this morning, explaining that it runs in a profile where only content referring to missing or dead people is published.

“I want to go home to my parents, I miss my mom too much,” says the voice that doesn’t sound like a little girl even though it introduces itself as Kata. “Please help me – he continues – if anyone has seen my robbers, contact the police. I hope this video will speed up my recovery, every second is precious, the more time passes and the more difficult the way back is”. The video has about 40,000 likes, hundreds of comments. It concludes with an authentic photo of Kata. Many users are disoriented, someone thinks she’s really Kata-but she’s not-, someone understands the certainty that she’s alive and back home. But others warn them that Tik Tok profile gives no real information. She posts similar videos of Schumacher, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, Giulia Tramontano and Denise Pipitone.

People, even if not all, believe it or can believe it and it’s a problem. Says Professor Antonio Cisternino, president of the computer system of the University of Pisa: “Technology is now within everyone’s reach. There are many software and applications that exploit artificial intelligence in this way, it’s not too difficult – he adds – The quality is not even the best, the face is animated but the image remains ‘flat’. Anyone can use the generative AI technology. Such operations follow sensationalism. The lever is not informative, there is no function social. It is disturbing, sooner or later the legislators will have to intervene. Apart from being macabre what is the point? There are none. All you do is generate feelings of sadness in the little girl’s loved ones or even worse “.

ANSA agency

New maxi-inspection of the former hotel to look for the missing child (ANSA)

The point in the prosecutor’s office in the afternoon

There will be a summit with the investigators in the prosecutor’s office in the afternoon to take stock of the situation on the search for Kata, the 5-year-old Peruvian girl who disappeared from the former Astor hotel on 10 June. The investigators will plan the next activities in the light of the investigative data collected by the Carabinieri del ros and by the investigative nucleus of the provincial command of Florence.

