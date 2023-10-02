Home » Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman Win Nobel Prize for Groundbreaking Work on mRNA Vaccines Against Covid-19
News

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman Win Nobel Prize for Groundbreaking Work on mRNA Vaccines Against Covid-19

by admin
Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman Win Nobel Prize for Groundbreaking Work on mRNA Vaccines Against Covid-19

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, two scientists whose work revolutionized the Covid-19 vaccine development process, have been awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. The Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institute in Sweden made the announcement on Monday.

Karikó and Weissman’s groundbreaking research, published in a 2005 paper, initially garnered little attention. However, their findings have turned out to be the bedrock for vital advancements that have played a crucial role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Nobel Prize committee commended the scientists for their “pioneering discoveries,” which fundamentally revolutionized our understanding of how mRNA (messenger RNA) interacts with the human immune system. This understanding has been instrumental in the development of mRNA vaccines.

In a statement, the committee praised Karikó and Weissman for their remarkable contributions, stating, “The awardees contributed at an unprecedented pace to vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times.”

The awarding of the Nobel Prize to Karikó and Weissman highlights the significant impact of mRNA vaccines on global public health during the Covid-19 crisis. These vaccines have played a pivotal role in the ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the virus and save lives.

As the news broke, the scientific community and the general public eagerly await more details about the researchers’ groundbreaking work that led to this prestigious recognition.

This story is developing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

See also  Libraries also have an unconscious - Guido Vitiello

You may also like

The “fat mobile”, a campaign element that stands...

Enterprise Service Management inspired by modern ITSM

SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL, DEFEND US IN THE...

SNAP Food Stamp Recipients to Receive Increased Payments...

District held an Extraordinary Session of the Electoral...

Homemade brand: three-wheeled combine harvester for steep slopes

Khawar Farid Manika’s plea against physical remand dismissed

Multiple Members of Los Zetas Convicted and Sentenced...

The cases of murdered people do not stop

Shortage of showmen: will the hype soon only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy