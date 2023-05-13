Katarine Rosalie: An Epic of Color Revolutions and Obstruction

My heart is now happy and satisfied, my dear people, because the opposition has invented a good trick to install the Roimavallutsi! They have now discovered such a thing as obstruction! Yes, now is the time to learn this word, learn to read it and pronounce it, because in the coming years we will need it almost every day, because it is the miracle weapon with which Kaja and all her dirty minions will be shot down e-vote!

Now you, dear people, ask me like a red-cheeked child who does not know good and evil, what this obstruction is, and let me explain to you. This is not some kind of secret knowledge, it has nothing to do with dishonesty and meanness, violence or vandalism, but it is an honest and polite means of not letting the Roimaerakonna rob the Estonian people! To prevent them from violating the law of holy marriage by allowing it to camels and donkeys as well, and to prevent them from turning Nursipalu into a concentration camp for Estonian people and huge military bases! Obstruction protects us from all this!

My blackout spell just keeps working and working, can’t you even see now. The Riigikogu is allegedly unable to start working because the opposition, these men of ours, keep obstructing, but what is this other than their work? This is how they make their contribution, earn their salary and also serve our country! The mainstream media, of course, gasps for air, as if they don’t know what crime has been committed, but cheers!

Now a week has already passed in such a way that not even an agenda has been adopted, our men keep asking inquiries and procedural questions, and note that no law forbids this, it is a right provided by the constitution! And so it goes on until the next election. The frog has a thorn in its throat like a grasshopper, their faces are sour in their heads, they don’t know what to do, but you can still see that they are definitely trying to violate the constitution. They try anyway, because it’s the path they’re familiar with. But our men won’t let it go. They also obstruct it.

Anyway, it’s fun for us to watch when the Americans come to practice Nursipallu with their Himars, but they turn around with stupid faces, because no military base has been built, only obstruction is going on and Helir-Valdor presents the next inquiry. The people of Võro ​​can continue to live in their homes without any worries, and the Russian threat is also off the agenda. You shouldn’t be so afraid of these Russians, they won’t come anywhere if you don’t start teasing or provoking them yourself. Nor are we like the Ukrainians, who blew the whistle with their colorful revolutions. At least the opposition parties understand this.

Thanks to the obstruction, we will now also miss this rainbow-colored revolution. Or what else this marriage equality law is supposed to mean. Obstruction must be used here, of course, because if the Ukrainians’ orange revolution irritated the Russians, can you imagine how the rainbow color will affect them? You don’t even have to be very smart to understand this. This would be the most direct way to get Russian tanks rolling over our little homeland, with or without Nurspaluga.

And these new tax laws all the same – all under obstruction! In general, all the laws and things that are going to be done here in the next four years, everything! Because no initiatives beneficial to the people will come from the Roima government either, everything there is thwarted and criminal already in the beginning and must be stopped immediately. For example, next year’s state budget – anyway, it is already prepared in such a way as to peel seven skins off the backs of the people!

So, my dear people, don’t be put off by the clamor of the mainstream media and the admonitions of the Echo as if obstructionism is some bad thing. No it is not! On the contrary, it is finally a constitutional and reliable solution to prevent the Roimaerakonda from committing new crimes against humanity! After four years, it is clear to all of us that the earth does not shake under our feet and the sky has not fallen, on the contrary – the Estonian people live better than ever before. You will see!

But the Roimaerakond and its minions, who filled themselves with e-elections, will thoroughly embarrass themselves during the next four years of obstruction, before they raise their hands and surrender. Here, not even their masters, the Sorosians and the aliens, can help them anymore, nor can any of the e-fakes. Now eat your own boiled rokka.