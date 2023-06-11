Home » Katarine Rosalie: an epistle about the criminal expansion of euro laws and lying politics
News

Katarine Rosalie: an epistle about the criminal expansion of euro laws and lying politics

by admin
Katarine Rosalie: an epistle about the criminal expansion of euro laws and lying politics

Catherine Rosalie. Illustration: Karel Rahu

Catherine Rosalie. Illustration: Karel Rahu

My dear people, are you still lulling into your naive trust in our self-styled government, even now that the facts that have come to light are screaming right in your face? Even the mainstream media failed to ignore the evidence that has come to light this time, that for decades our government under the leadership of the Roima Party has been falsifying the euro laws from the European Union, adding whatever they thought was good to them, and having it all approved by the National Assembly!

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleFrom the foot of the war: a stopover in Neevalinna

See also  The community held a cultural performance and a big party. Residents gathered to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

You may also like

Allermöhe: man drowns in bathing lake | >...

Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation |...

Tourism comes to the fore

There are local heavy rains in the southwestern...

Moscow wants command authority over private armies –...

The investigation of the frauds of the “investment...

Carolina Cruz’s birthday luxuries

Ukraine-News: ++ Selenskyj condemns shooting at lifeboats

Why don’t young people read what adults want...

Candidates for the presidency in Guatemala offer to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy