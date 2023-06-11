Katarine Rosalie: an epistle about the criminal expansion of euro laws and lying politics

My dear people, are you still lulling into your naive trust in our self-styled government, even now that the facts that have come to light are screaming right in your face? Even the mainstream media failed to ignore the evidence that has come to light this time, that for decades our government under the leadership of the Roima Party has been falsifying the euro laws from the European Union, adding whatever they thought was good to them, and having it all approved by the National Assembly!

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!