Katarine Rosalie’s Epistles: An Epistle on Criminal Tax Collection and Resisting It

caption id=”attachment_353753″ align=”aligncenter” width=”474″] Catherine Rosalie. Illustration: Karel Rahu[/caption]

Now the time has finally come when the Universe lets all the masks fall and shows the Roimaerakonda and its tail cells in all their ugly nakedness and evil! Now you can clearly see how they made the people crazy with lies before the elections, how these lies were cemented with the e-elections, and how after the elections they immediately attacked the thin wallet of the Estonian people like bloodthirsty robbers!

So now they’re raising all the taxes that can be raised and the postal service and everything in general to take people’s money away. There will be income taxes and expenditure taxes, VAT and parking taxes, car taxes, foot taxes and road taxes, food taxes and beverage taxes, sugar taxes and salt taxes, rain taxes and sun taxes, sauna taxes, greenhouse taxes and house taxes, land taxes and water taxes and everything, you name it.

All these new taxes and tax increases that the mainstream media is writing about are still nothing. Much more important is what the mainstream media doesn’t write about because they don’t dare!

