Katherine Miranda and José Antonio Ocampo issued a warning to the new Minister of Finance

After the departure of José Antonio Ocampo from the Ministry of Finance, there is still uncertainty about the decisions that his replacement, the new minister Ricardo Bonilla, will take regarding financial issues in Colombia. One of them, as warned by the former portfolio manager in the last few hours, is the Fund for the Stabilization of Fuel Prices (Fepc).

In his Twitter account, the considered oracle of the Colombian economy asked the government of President Gustavo Petro to correct, together with his new Minister of Finance, the deficit that the previous government left in the FEPC because, otherwise, the largest affected would be Ecopetrol.

“The Fepc deficit was a terrible inheritance from Duque, but the Petro Government has to pay for it, out of respect for the Fiscal Rule and the health of Ecopetrol’s finances. Furthermore, the 2022 deficit is greater: close to $30 billion”, requested José Antonio Ocampo.

The request of the now professor again at Columbia University, in the United States, occurred within the framework of the discussions on budget additions that recently began in the economic commissions of the Congress of the Republic.

One of the speakers, congresswoman Katherine Miranda, who is also president of the Third Committee in the House of Representatives, urged Minister Bonilla to comply with the payment of the Fuel Stabilization Fund, just as José Antonio Ocampo left before that his name entered the ministerial shakeup of a few weeks ago.

“It is essential and responsible that the government maintain the payment of 18 billion to the FEPC as José Antonio Ocampo had projected it,” said the representative of the Green Alliance.

Like the former head of portfolio, Miranda warned that if the Petro Government does not pay that million-dollar sum, the Fiscal Rule and the Colombian state oil company will be seriously affected.

This initiative was supported by Ocampo himself, who answered the legislator’s trill and told her: “I support the President of the 3rd Commission of the House.”

According to some versions, Minister Ricardo Bonilla would have reported, at the meeting of coordinators and speakers of the budget addition, that for now the national government would not pay the 18 billion FEPC, and for this reason Katherine Miranda and José Antonio Ocampo made public those warnings.

“If Ecopetrol obtains fewer profits, the FEPC deficit will have to be paid from the pure national budget, the same mechanism that we were using must be used,” Ocampo assured a few weeks ago.

Since Bonilla arrived at the Ministry of Finance, he has given some details of why the FEPC has exceeded 37 billion in 2022. However, his portfolio had reported that it was 28 billion. In fact, given the recent increase in the price of gasoline, the coequipero of the head of state blamed this factor and said that from the portfolio they are evaluating how to mitigate the effects of the actions of the Iván Duque government that will even lead to that the gallon of gasoline costs $16,000 for November of the current year.

Some of the initiatives range from the establishment of differential stabilization mechanisms, through greater controls on fuels distributed with economic and tax benefits at the borders, to regulatory reviews that strengthen the hydrocarbon sector in Colombia.

When Bonilla took office as Ocampo's replacement, he referred to the importance of compliance with the fiscal rule, and indicated that the greatest risk for the country's finances is the financing of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC), for which reason today it would begin to see its first negative effects.

