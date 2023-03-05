Home News Katherine Miranda denounces threats and insults by chat
News

Katherine Miranda denounces threats and insults by chat

by admin
Katherine Miranda denounces threats and insults by chat

David Racero denounces threats from a “religious fanatic”

A worrying security situation is currently facing the president of the House of Representatives David Racero who would be receiving threats from a “religious fanatic” that he would have written him a letter of more than 15 pages in which he hinted at intentions to attack him.

“This is one of the worst threats I have ever received. Apparently a religious fanatic who calls himself “Juan Vautizta” has a 15-page letter addressed to me in congress. He says that God speaks to him and that he comes to give sentence. He draws crosses and that he will come for me ”, Racero denounced accompanying some images of the intimidating letters.

The threats would come from a subject who identifies himself as ‘Juan Vautizta’, the same person who delivered the handwritten letter addressed to the representative to the Chamber for the Historical Pact to the Congress of the Republic.

In some sections of the message the man He assures that he is “a dictator” and is going to “dictate sentence”. For his part, Racero opened up and revealed that intimidating messages against him for his political work have grown in recent months.

“Lately, the intimidating and insulting messages that reach me have increased. Without realizing it, I tend to normalize them, understanding that it is part of what I do in a country that still has a lot of hatred that has lost its ability to listen for a long time, ”she said.

Several personalities spoke out against the fact and expressed their support in the face of the threats. Some of them are Senator Piedad Córdoba and House representative Alejo Toro.

You may also like

Burkhalter share: capital increase completed

Prime Minister of Latvia: “The West needs to...

The reasons for international recognition

The 2023 Lei Feng Spirit Forum opened on...

The night of the bombing in which downtown...

Case named Cililing | Culture | .a week

Man was captured for abusive sexual acts on...

“We’ve got to get them into a killing...

Tech giants grew because they stole, says Harvard...

Armed groups after mining strike in Antioquia: government

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy