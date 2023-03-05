David Racero denounces threats from a “religious fanatic”

A worrying security situation is currently facing the president of the House of Representatives David Racero who would be receiving threats from a “religious fanatic” that he would have written him a letter of more than 15 pages in which he hinted at intentions to attack him.

“This is one of the worst threats I have ever received. Apparently a religious fanatic who calls himself “Juan Vautizta” has a 15-page letter addressed to me in congress. He says that God speaks to him and that he comes to give sentence. He draws crosses and that he will come for me ”, Racero denounced accompanying some images of the intimidating letters.

The threats would come from a subject who identifies himself as ‘Juan Vautizta’, the same person who delivered the handwritten letter addressed to the representative to the Chamber for the Historical Pact to the Congress of the Republic.

In some sections of the message the man He assures that he is “a dictator” and is going to “dictate sentence”. For his part, Racero opened up and revealed that intimidating messages against him for his political work have grown in recent months.

“Lately, the intimidating and insulting messages that reach me have increased. Without realizing it, I tend to normalize them, understanding that it is part of what I do in a country that still has a lot of hatred that has lost its ability to listen for a long time, ”she said.

Several personalities spoke out against the fact and expressed their support in the face of the threats. Some of them are Senator Piedad Córdoba and House representative Alejo Toro.