“Katia Ospino is the candidate for Ape Cuello”: Cathy Juvinao

The Investigation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice published that it decided to inhibit the representative of the Chamber Cathy Juvinao, after several investigations in which it determined that there were no irregularities or corruption in the contract that he celebrated in 2020 with the Governorate of Magdalena.

The representative, a native of La Paz, Cesar, through a video celebrated the decision of the Court and asked that the people who insulted and slandered her by that contract, are publicly retracted.

#SalaDeInstrucción is inhibited from investigating the representative @CathyJuvinao due to alleged contracts without legal requirements, embezzlement and false documents. Contract that she entered into in 2020 with the Government of #Magdalena for communication activities, it conformed to the law. — Supreme Court of Justice (@CorteSupremaJ) May 12, 2023

“After more than 3 years of the smear and dishonor campaign against me by some political sectors of Magdalena and after Cesar, only for having provided advice from Communications to the Government of Magdalena in the year 2020. An advisory service like the many I have done in my 17-year professional career… After all this, and suffering from all these people, the Supreme Court of Justice has ruled in my favor and has refrained from opening an investigation against me for the facts for which they wanted to hurt me”, he expressed in the clip.

He also requested that Julián Quintana, Polo Díaz Granados and Lina María Peña del Magdalena, and Katia Ospino del Cesarretract their accusations against him.

“I make this video because it seems fair to me, and I have every right, to request a public retraction from all the people who have done so much damage to my good name and honor in recent years, and I am referring to Mr. Julián Quintana, to Polo Díaz Granados, Lina María Peña, and finally, I ask for a retraction from a lady from Cesar, from Valledupar, named Katia Ospino, an activist who is now involved in politics alongside Ape Cuello and is his candidate for Governorafter posing as an alternative”, he stated.

Juvinao recalled that when Rep Ape Neck began to attack her for that contract that she had with the Magdalena Governorate, the now candidate for the Cesar Governorate published a video-column, “where he insulted and slandered her as corrupt”.

“To Mrs. Katia Ospino, who today seems to me more like a politician than anything else, I ask you to retract and I hope you make a video for your networks just like when you did it against me, and I hope that video of you turned out very nice against yourself, disavowing all those bullshit he said about me. If the retraction does not proceed, I will see if I can make a financial claimJuvinao pointed out.