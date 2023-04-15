Against all expectations, four opposition leaders unite and announce a series of actions to denounce the growing insecurity that prevails in the eastern part of the country, the high cost of living and the misery of the people, as well as the chaotic electoral process.

In a joint statement made public this Friday, April 14, 2023 in Lubumbashi, Martin FAYULU of ECIDE, Moise KATUMBI of Ensemble pour leChange, Augustin MATATA PONYO of LGD, as well as Delly SESANGA HIPUNGU of ANVOL indicated that they remain unfailingly attached to the Constitution and the laws of the country as well as to their strict application. Hence, they are categorically opposed to any project of constitutional revision a few months before the elections and undertake to defend territorial integrity in the face of the current aggression of which the country is the victim given that article 63 of the Constitution confers these rights and duties on them.

Moreover, these leaders of the Congolese opposition call on the entire population to resist, to exercise citizen vigilance and to no longer watch powerlessly as the Republic deteriorates and its resources are plundered.

They also require the population to remain united in the unity of ideas and actions to bring to a successful conclusion the struggle of the Congolese people for a true rule of law, and to mobilize in order to take the destiny of the country into their own hands.

Jules Ninda