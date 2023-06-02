Kaufland introduces a new payment method – paying without a bank card or cash

Von: Tobias Becker

At Kaufland, purchases can soon be paid for with the in-house app. The supermarket giant is introducing a new payment system, offering customers a simple solution at the checkout.

The supermarket giant Kaufland is facing a major change – or rather: an innovation for customers. This is by no means about new products to buy or a Change in construction, as announced by the discounter Aldi has. Payment should be simplified. Customers will soon be able to shop without having to search their wallets for small change or the right bank card.

New payment system in the works: Kaufland brings something new for customers

Kaufland customers can prepare for the next change. After already last year a new system introduced at the Kaufland checkout the K-Scan, the supermarket giant is now releasing “Kaufland Pay”, or “K-Pay” for short. That means: Kaufland relies on a completely new payment process.

As reported by “techbook.de”, among other things, customers should be able to do without cash and bank cards. In addition, no internet should be necessary. But how does Kaufland’s new payment system work then? Briefly and simply explained: Customers use the Kaufland app to pay. The supermarket giant, which, like the discounter Lidl, belongs to the Schwarz Group, is working with two other companies.

Kaufland-Pay: This is how the supermarket’s new payment system works

It is said that Kaufland offers the K-Pay in cooperation with Bluecode, an Austrian-Swiss company, and the Frankfurt service provider Payone. In order to use the new payment method at Kaufland, customers must register in the app and enter their account details there. The QR code displayed in the “Kaufland Card” app is then scanned at the checkout.

The special feature: The new payment system can be used regardless of the amount to be paid. In addition, no internet is necessary, because it also works offline. Good for all customers, because you often stand at the checkout and have no internet. According to “techbook.de”, you can tell that the QR code has been accepted by a color change from black to blue. Hence the name Bluecode.

Kaufland’s new payment system will probably appear in autumn 2023

Another advantage of the new payment system at Kaufland, Kaufland Pay, is the “all-in-one” solution. It is possible that some customers will rely on it instead of the new Girocard, which could have consequences for shopping. Customers do not need an additional card to pay at the self-service checkout or to collect bonus points. Paying by app also works with K-Scan and bonus points are also collected through the app.

The Kaufland Card app becomes the central point for shopping at the supermarket giant if you rely on the payment option. As “Computer Bild” also reports, Kaufland Pay should be available to customers in Germany from autumn. It is clear that Kaufland Pay is being tested in advance and is therefore already possible in some branches for selected customers.