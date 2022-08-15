Our newspaper, Sanya, August 14 (Reporter Chen Weilin, special correspondent Wang Jiangshun) On August 14, Shen Xiaoming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and leader of the Provincial Party Committee’s Leading Group for Epidemic Response, presided over a dispatch meeting for epidemic prevention and control in key cities and counties, emphasizing that relevant city and county party committees The government must shoulder the main responsibility, keep an eye on prominent problems, strictly implement various prevention and control measures, and earnestly implement the “four requirements and four fulfillments” and “daily settlement and daily clearing”, so as to eliminate the epidemic as soon as possible. Mao Wanchun, Xu Qifang and other provincial leaders attended the meeting.

The meeting conducted an in-depth study and judgment of the epidemic situation in key cities and counties such as Danzhou, Wanning, Dongfang, Ledong, Lingao, and Lingshui, took stock of the progress of the work, analyzed the outstanding problems, and deployed targeted measures one by one.

The meeting emphasized that Sanya City and the six cities and counties where the epidemic situation is developing rapidly are the key variables and the top priority of the province’s epidemic prevention and control, and it has come to the moment of the last stand. It is necessary to coordinate the deployment of nucleic acid testing forces, arrange the testing order according to the level of the epidemic, continuously improve the efficiency and quality of testing, and comprehensively carry out the “knock-on-the-door operation” to ensure that no one is missed. It is necessary to insist on fast-tracking, comprehensively improve the efficiency of chasing the sun, quickly and accurately determine and control the close and sub-intensive personnel, strengthen the reserve of isolation points and makeshift hospitals, strengthen coordination and dispatch, and do our best to make it as fast as possible. change. It is necessary to do a good job in the prevention and control of crowded places such as construction sites, strengthen the management and control of medium and high-risk areas, and strictly prevent community transmission. It is necessary to strengthen temporary road traffic control such as overpasses and roundabout highways to curb the spread of the epidemic to epidemic-free areas. It is necessary to strengthen the overall planning at the provincial level, allocate the strength of the strong nosocomial infection prevention and control and health supervision teams, and ensure the safety of the isolation points.

The meeting called for perfecting and making good use of the existing working mechanism, tilting the epidemic prevention resources, allocating the working force, setting up a tour guidance group, strengthening professional guidance, compacting the flat and efficient command system of key cities and counties, and constantly discovering problems, solving them, and summarizing experience. , to improve the level of epidemic prevention and control capabilities.

