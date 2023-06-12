Keep in mind the entrustment to shoulder the mission bravely to build a security and stability barrier in the northern Xinjiang of the motherland-the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Inner Mongolia’s important speech has aroused strong repercussions among the cadres and the masses③-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

In June, the land of Inner Mongolia is full of green hills and green grass. Recently, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Inner Mongolia again, emphasizing that we must firmly grasp the strategic positioning of the Party Central Committee for Inner Mongolia, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, and closely focus on the primary task of promoting high-quality development to build a solid foundation for the Chinese nation. The awareness of community is the main line, adhere to the equal emphasis on development and safety, adhere to the orientation of ecological priority and green development, actively integrate into and serve the construction of a new development pattern, and demonstrate in the construction of “two barriers”, “two bases” and “one bridgehead” New actions, strive to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Inner Mongolia.

The cordial care stirs up the passion for struggle, and the great encouragement forges ahead on the journey. Over the past few days, the children of all ethnic groups in the region have earnestly studied and understood the spirit of the important speech, deeply comprehended the essentials of the connotation, and gathered together into a common voice that bears in mind the entrustment and moves forward courageously-to transform deep love into a strong driving force for overcoming difficulties and starting a business, and further Strengthen responsibility and show new achievements in building a security and stability barrier in the northern Xinjiang of the motherland.

Strong Frontier Defense Tranquility

From the vast grassland to the Gobi desert, from the meandering boundary river to the vast forest, with a border line of more than 8,000 miles and a border management area of ​​360,000 square kilometers, Inner Mongolia has a very heavy responsibility and task to guard the “Northern Gate” and build a “moat”. Extremely onerous.

Eagerly looking forward to, the words are still ringing in my ears. Earnest entrustment is as important as a thousand weights.

“I was very excited when I saw the news that General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Inner Mongolia for inspection.” Nie Lei, a policeman from the Public Security Department of the Autonomous Region, said, “Inner Mongolia connects eight provinces and autonomous regions, and connects Russia and Mongolia on the outside. , has an important strategic position and special responsibilities and missions in the overall security situation of the country. As a public security policeman, we must keep in mind our entrustments, resolutely implement the important decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the relevant requirements of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, build a security and stability barrier in the northern Xinjiang of the motherland, and unite the nationalities. , Stable frontiers, and social stability are built more unbreakable and indestructible, making the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security more fulfilling, more secure, and more sustainable.”

Lu Ming, deputy director of the Border Management Division of the Baotou Border Management Detachment, said that the border management areas in our district are vast and sparsely populated, with multiple points and long lines. Deepen the construction of a three-dimensional border control system, focus on joint defense, civil defense, physical defense, and technical defense, accelerate the application of technological information construction such as digitalization of border inspections, and use the power of “technology +” to guard the security of border areas at all times.

Recently, the first batch of 5A-level “Border Protection Stations” of the Xilin Gol Border Management Detachment was officially unveiled. The detachment integrated and reshaped the border protection resource forces such as grassland 110 alarm point, border police office, party member central households, grid personnel, etc., and established a “border protection post station”, aiming to promote the advancement of policing and governance , to embark on a road of high-quality management, protection, and governance that is in line with its own reality.

“We must resolutely implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech, continue to improve the construction of the ‘Border Guard Station’, fully mobilize the enthusiasm of border guards, police assistants and other mass defense forces, further extend the tentacles of border management, and stimulate mass defense forces in border areas. The linkage effect of mass governance forces gives full play to the unique advantages of the party, government, army, police and civilians working together to strengthen the border defense.” Bai Zhihai, head of the Xilin Gol Border Management Detachment, said.

Wang Liang, a political instructor at the Baogeda Mountain Border Police Station of the East Ujumqin Border Management Brigade, said: “As front-line police officers at the border police station, we must use practical actions to implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech, and resolutely defend border security and border areas. Stablize.”

The policemen of the border management brigade of Wulatezhong Banner have expressed that they will devote themselves to various tasks with a higher spirit and full enthusiasm for work, and make greater contributions to maintaining the security and stability of the national border and serving the economic development of the resident. “We must go all out to prevent risks and ensure safety, deepen the construction of safe borders, and build a security and stability barrier in the northern border of the motherland.” Xu Jie, a policeman in the command center, said firmly.

Conserving the soil and doing our utmost to promote harmony

Social stability and security are the most basic and common aspirations of the people of all ethnic groups in the region, and it is a “must-answer question” in the process of continuously building a security and stability barrier in the northern Xinjiang of the motherland.

Keep in mind the entrustment, and work hard. On the land of 1.183 million square kilometers, the party, the government, the army, the police and the people work hand in hand to strengthen the border and defense, gathering a powerful force.

Right now, members of the “Syracuse Volunteer Police” can be seen everywhere in the small border town of Aershan City in Xing’an League. They wear red vests and red hats, which have become a unique “police” color on the border. In recent years, the Xing’an Border Management Detachment has actively coordinated and integrated public security forces, and established the “Syracuse Volunteer” Public Security Joint Defense Association to assist border police stations in carrying out security prevention and control, patrolling, mediation of conflicts and disputes, and community service. Police work.

“Every month, the Aershan Border Police Station will hold a police exchange meeting with our ‘Syracuse Volunteer Police’. With the advantage of our team members’ familiarity with people, places, and situations, we will collect suggestions from the masses in a timely manner and effectively investigate hidden dangers in social security. “Sun Xiaoli, president of the Security Joint Defense Association of the “Syracuse Volunteer Police” in Aershan City, said that after learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, she felt more and more honorable about her mission and heavy responsibility. “For us, protecting the border is also protecting the home. As a group defense and governance force in the border areas of the Xing’an League, we have an obligation to be more responsible to support and build the border. We must contribute to safeguarding border security and border area stability. own power.”

Qiao Mingyuan, head of the Xing’an border management detachment, said that the detachment will continue to deepen the construction of safe borders, build a three-dimensional border prevention and control system, continue to adhere to and develop brand advantages such as “Syracuse Volunteer Police” and “Shouwang Grassland Patrol Team”, and consolidate the party, government and army. The police and the people worked together to strengthen the effectiveness of border defense, resolutely guard the “northern gate” of the motherland, and build a security and stability barrier in the northern border of the motherland.

After studying General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, the officers and police officers of the Higher People’s Court of the Autonomous Region were excited and felt that the “burden” on their shoulders was heavier. “We must strengthen our thinking, ability, and responsibility, insist on serving the overall situation, serving the people, and impartial justice, give full play to the role of judicial functions, severely punish crimes that endanger national security in accordance with the law, maintain national political security in accordance with the law, and protect ethnic unity and frontier stability in accordance with the law. Contribute to building a security and stability barrier in the northern Xinjiang of the motherland,” said Wei Xiaomeng, assistant judge of the Trial and Supervision Division of the Higher People’s Court of the Autonomous Region.

Fan Honghua, deputy secretary-general of the Chifeng Municipal Government and director of the Letters and Calls Bureau, said that he will keep in mind Yin Yin’s entrustment, resolutely shoulder the political responsibility of solving difficulties for the people and sharing worries for the party, establish an overall national security concept, and adhere to and develop the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era. In-depth practice of “Pujiang experience”, deepen the establishment of “National Petition Work Demonstration County”, solidly implement the petition agency system, focus on the implementation of petition work responsibilities, source governance of petition problems, normal resolution of petition cases, etc., to find countermeasures and seek practical results , Efforts should be made to consolidate the grassroots foundation of petition work, improve the quality and efficiency of letters and visits, solve the urgent and anxious problems of the masses, and effectively use actual performance and effectiveness to better play the important role of petition work in understanding people’s sentiments, concentrating people’s wisdom, safeguarding people’s interests, and uniting people’s hearts.

Mission reminders, courage to move forward. Inner Mongolia will use a more solid style of work and more powerful measures to build a rock-solid barrier of security and stability in the northern border of the motherland, and use Inner Mongolia’s stability to guard the security of the border and the security of the capital.

