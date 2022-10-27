Holding high the banner, gathering strength, and forging ahead in unity, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has pointed out the direction and established the guideline for the development of the party and the country in the new era and new journey, and the realization of the second centenary goal. General Secretary Xi Jinping solemnly declared in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “From now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, realize the second centenary goal, and modernize with Chinese style. comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has achieved a series of major achievements in politics, theory and practice. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clarified the theme of the conference, which is the soul of the conference and the general program for the development of the cause of the party and the country. The report systematically expounds the major theoretical and practical issues of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and scientifically plans the party and the The goals, tasks and major policies of the development of the national cause. The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the crystallization of the wisdom of the Party and the people, a political declaration and a program of action for the Party to unite and lead the people to build a socialist modern country in an all-round way and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is a programmatic document of Marxism. The decisions, arrangements and achievements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will definitely play a very important role in guiding and guaranteeing the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country, the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and the new victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics. effect. The primary political task of the entire Party and the whole country at present and in the future is to earnestly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We must work hard to comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement, deeply understand the historical logic, theoretical logic, and practical logic of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the major policies and strategic deployment of the party and the country, and firmly grasp the work of the past five years and new developments. The great significance of the great changes in the decade of the times, firmly grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, firmly grasp the mission and task of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and firmly grasp the leadership of the great self-revolution The important requirements of the great social revolution, firmly grasp the requirements of the era of unity and struggle, consciously use the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to unify thoughts and actions, think in one place, and work hard in one place, and unswervingly implement the 20th Party Congress. The proposed goals and tasks have been implemented, and we will strive to win new victories in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “All comrades in the Party must not forget their original aspirations, keep in mind their mission, must be modest and prudent, work hard, must dare to struggle, be good at fighting, strengthen historical self-confidence, strengthen historical initiative, and write a new era. A more splendid chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics.” This great call fully demonstrates the firm strategic confidence and high level of strategic sobriety of the century-old party, and fully demonstrates the political wisdom and pragmatic political character of the Chinese Communists. It fully embodies the strong historical consciousness and responsibility of the Chinese Communists in the new era, and inspires and inspires the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to keep in mind that empty talk is wrong for the country, hard work to rejuvenate the country, strengthen confidence, work with one heart and one mind, work hard and move forward bravely, To build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way, we will unite and work hard, and show new looks and new actions in the new era and new journey.

Once the Communist Party of China was born, it established its original mission of seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. In the course of a century of struggle, the party has always fulfilled its original mission, united and led the people of all ethnic groups in the country to write the most magnificent epic in the history of the Chinese nation for thousands of years, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has shown unprecedented bright prospects. On the way forward, we must closely focus on the mission and tasks of the Communist Party of China in the new era and new journey, keep in mind the fundamental question of what the Communist Party of China is and what to do, strengthen our ideals and beliefs, adhere to the original mission and mission, adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, and stick to the green mountains. Unrelenting perseverance and striving to achieve the set goals, so that the achievements of the modernization drive will benefit all the people more and more fairly.

Hard work is the political essence and fine tradition of our party. Along the way, the Chinese people have been self-reliant and hard-working, creating a Chinese miracle that has attracted worldwide attention. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to become self-confident, upright and innovative, and work hard, creating the great achievements of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. an irreversible historical process. At the same time, we are soberly aware that completing the historical task of fighting poverty, building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and realizing the first centenary goal is only a key step towards the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We must not be complacent and stand still; A socialist modernized country is a great and arduous undertaking with a bright future and a long way to go. In the face of a more glorious mission and a more arduous task, the whole party must continue to be humble and prudent, work hard, do their best to do their own affairs well, and answer the answer sheet in the new era with sobriety and firmness of “taking the test”.

Dare to fight and dare to win is an invincible and powerful spiritual force for the party and the people. All the achievements of the party and the people have been achieved through struggle. Entering the new era, the party and the country are faced with complex situations, severe struggles, and arduous tasks of reform, development and stability that are rare in the world and in history. Relying closely on the people, our party has effectively responded to the severe and complex international situation and the huge risks and challenges that follow, and has continuously pushed forward socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era with a spirit of perseverance and success, and has overcome seemingly insurmountable problems one by one. Difficulties and dangers. Our Party has relied on struggle to get to where it is today, and it must also rely on struggle to win the future. In the new era and new journey, strengthen the awareness of urgency, adhere to the bottom line thinking, carry forward the fighting spirit, strengthen the ambition, backbone, and confidence, not believe in evil, not afraid of ghosts, not afraid of pressure, and overcome difficulties and face them. Given such difficulties and challenges, we will surely be able to rely on tenacious struggles to open up new horizons of career development and firmly grasp the destiny of China‘s development and progress in our own hands.

Continuing to deliver excellent answers on the road to the new exam, we must keep in mind the “three imperatives”, strengthen historical confidence, and enhance historical initiative. For a hundred years, our party has been committed to the happiness of the Chinese people, the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the progress of mankind, the great harmony of the world, the justice of the world, and the righteous path of the world. This is the greatest strength of our party’s historical confidence. Our party’s historical confidence in ruling China and in power for a long time is also our party’s historical confidence in uniting and leading the people to move forward. Over the past 100 years, no matter how the situation and tasks change, no matter what kind of storms it encounters, our party has always seized the historical initiative, anchored the goal of struggle, and moved forward firmly in the right direction. Practice tells us that having the guidance of Marxist scientific theory is the foundation of our party’s firm belief and grasp of historical initiative. The “two establishments” are the major political achievements of the party in the new era, and the decisive factor in promoting the party and the country’s cause to achieve historic achievements and to undergo historic changes. To advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era and new journey, the most important thing is to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. ”, and consciously maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in ideology, politics and action. On the way forward, we must use the power of thought to stimulate the power of progress, grasp the initiative of history with the initiative of theory, work hard, move forward courageously, and struggle in unity.

In contemporary China, the country is magnificent, the people are heroic, and the future is bright. Our party aspires to the great cause of the Chinese nation in the long-term, and is committed to the noble cause of human peace and development. It has an extremely heavy responsibility and an extremely glorious mission. Let us unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, carry forward the spirit of building a great party, keep in mind the “three imperatives”, strengthen historical confidence, strengthen historical initiative, and put the party The grand blueprint drawn by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has become a reality, creating new and greater miracles that will impress the world in the new era and new journey!