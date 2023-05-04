Keep these five tips in mind

MICE tourism (business tourism, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) was slowed during the pandemic, due to Covid-19.

However, over time there has been a reactivation of 70% in Colombia and significant growth throughout Latin America, once again giving rise to business trips.

According to the latest Sap Concur report, 80% of businessmen feared that the absence of these trips would have an impact on their professional and personal lives, worrying especially about the loss of business contacts (45%) or lower profits (38% ).

For this reason, Assist Card, a leading organization dedicated to providing comprehensive assistance to travelers, with more than 50 years of experience in travel and more than 30 years in trips of this nature, presents 5 useful tips when managing and organizing business trips:

corporate travel assistance

At present, hiring assistance has become an essential condition when making this type of trip. For example, in some countries it is even an entry requirement. Corporate assistance can provide guarantees in a series of situations, from health problems, accidents, to non-medical situations such as theft or loss of documents, location of luggage, among others.

Keep track of expenses

For every company, keeping track of expenses is of the utmost importance, and travel expenses are no exception. Therefore, it is important to validate each one of them and thus know which ones can be refundable or not. Thus, we try not to exceed the estimated budget.

Plan well and in advance

When planning a corporate trip, it is important to consider the transfer costs to and from the airport, plane tickets, lodging, per diem, among many others so that there is no inconvenience and the deadlines and objectives established for the event can be met. the same.

Adaptability to change

It is recommended to establish strategies to overcome or prevent changes in time zones when leaving the country. Another important point for those who need to use electronic devices is to bring a universal power adapter that works with any plug.

have an agenda

It is essential to define the professional agenda for meetings and visits, beyond the fact that unforeseen events may occur throughout the stay. In addition, keeping an organized agenda will allow you to estimate expenses and manage the traveler’s time more effectively and in accordance with the expectations of the company.

“From Assist Card we offer this type of product with the best quality standards, the technological tools to provide fast and efficient assistance, and with the necessary support for the corporate world.

It is a complement to professional risk coverage of up to USD 1 Million, which can be purchased in different modalities: individually, group, bag of days and capitated, pointed out Ricardo León, National Corporate Manager with 19 years in Assist Card.

Comments