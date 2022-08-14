The online competition of the first World Vocational College Skills Competition has officially ended. Starting tomorrow, the offline exhibition competition will be held. Keeping abreast of industrial development and deepening the integration of production and education, let’s look at the “Tianjin Model” of vocational education. In the past few days, in the Tianjin Division of the First World Vocational College Skills Competition, nearly 1,000 players from 70 countries and regions around the world have participated in nearly 20 competition venues in many vocational colleges through a combination of online and offline methods. , common competition, mutual learning and mutual learning. It is a major feature of this competition that the competition items and questions are set up in close combination with the major national strategies. The application of Internet of Things technology , carbon neutral renewable energy engineering technology , cloud computing and other competitions closely follow the national industrial development, target key core technology fields, and exude a strong “scientific and technological flavor”.

As the first “National Vocational Education Reform Pilot Zone” established by the Ministry of Education, Tianjin has formed a school-running model of “five-industry linkage” of industry, industry, enterprise, occupation, and major, and has selected more than 100 enterprises that integrate production and education. Taking the needs of enterprises as the direction of the topic, this competition invites industry enterprises to participate in the design of the competition, the formulation of standards and other links. In the cross-border e-commerce competition held yesterday, Tianjin Commercial Vocational College, the organizer, built a training base with well-known cross-border e-commerce companies such as JD.com and Alibaba. In the competition, the popular “live broadcast with goods” section was also introduced, where contestants recorded videos offline and submitted their works.

Since 2008, Tianjin has held 12 consecutive National Vocational College Skills Competitions, forming a Tianjin model that can be used for reference and promotion. The school-running system and mechanism of government overall planning, industry sponsorship, education management, and enterprise participation have become the distinctive features of Tianjin vocational education. Haihe Education Park has successfully built a demonstration window for vocational education, 7 higher vocational colleges have been selected as the construction units of the national “Double High Plan”, and 43 training bases have been identified as national productive training bases. Vocational education development continues to play a leading role.

Another highlight of this competition is the internationalization. Chinese and foreign players “1+1” teamed up hand in hand. Many students were trained by the local Luban workshop. Up to now, Tianjin has built 20 Luban workshops in 19 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe, involving a total of 49 majors in 12 categories, sharing the achievements of vocational education with the world. Yesterday, the automobile technical competition held at Tianjin Vocational College of Transportation was a joint team formed by Chinese students and Luban workshop students. At present, Tianjin’s Luban workshop in Egypt has trained more than 300 talents. In this competition, the players showed their learning achievements and learned from each other. (Zhang Qilin, editor of Jinyun News)