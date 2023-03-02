Kegel exercises are simple exercises what can be done to treat bladder control problemsas urinary incontinence and also for improve sexual stimulation.

With these exercises what is sought is strengthen the pelvic floor muscleswhich support the bladder and bowel and increase sexual function.

Benefits for men include prevent premature ejaculation and for women avoid some urine loss that can occur with age, urinary incontinence.

To perform the exercises, you must first identify the pelvic floor muscles stopping urination midway.

Then you have to contract and relax these muscles for a few seconds.

How to make them?

Kegel exercises are performed squeezing, holding and relaxing the pelvic floor muscles.

to make them first make sure the bladder is emptythen imagine that you are sitting on a marble and contract your pelvic muscles as if you are trying to grasp it.

To identify the correct muscles, stop urination midstream.

Women

Kegel exercises have numerous benefits for womensuch as to help prevent unexpected leakage of urine, stool, or gas.

They also help improve changes during menopause, post-surgery rehabilitation, improve sexual pleasure and prevent urinary incontinence.

These exercises strengthen the pelvic floor muscles that support the bladder, rectum, and uterus.

The sexuality

Kegel exercises can help improve sexual function in several ways:

Strengthen the pelvic floor muscles: The pelvic floor muscles are important for sexual health because they help control the flow of urine and are also responsible for the involuntary contraction that occurs during orgasm.

If these muscles are weakened, they can interfere with sexual function: Kegel exercises help strengthen these muscles, which can improve sexual function.

Improve vaginal lubrication: Kegel exercises can help increase blood flow to vaginal tissues, which in turn can improve vaginal lubrication.

This can make intercourse more comfortable and pleasant.

Increase sexual sensitivity

Kegel exercises can help increase sexual sensitivity in the genital area. This can cause sensations during sexual activity to be more intense and satisfying.

Help control premature ejaculation

Men can benefit too of Kegel exercises, as they can help strengthen the muscles that control ejaculation.

This can help men last longer during sexual activity and to have more control over your sexual response.

In general, Kegel exercises can be a useful tool for improve sexual health in both men and women.

Origen

Kegel exercises owe their name to their creator, the Dr. Arnold Kegelan American gynecologist who developed them in the 1990s 1940 as a method to help women strengthen the pelvic floor muscles.

Dr. Kegel observed that many women had problems with urinary incontinence after childbirth and developed kegel exercises as a way to help strengthen weakened pelvic floor muscles and reduce incontinence symptoms. Later, it was discovered that Kegel exercises could also be useful for treating other health problems, such as sexual dysfunction and uterine prolapse.

Over the years, Kegel exercises have grown in popularity and become a commonly recommended tool. for men and women of all ages as a way of improve health and the function of the pelvic floor muscles.

Comments