Home » Kehrer believes FC Schalke 04 will remain in the league
News

Kehrer believes FC Schalke 04 will remain in the league

by admin
Kehrer believes FC Schalke 04 will remain in the league

“I also have a few friends there and when they tell me what the atmosphere is like at the games and what the energy is like, then I believe it, yes. There are just the right points there so that they can stay up in the league.”

Kehrer is more skeptical as to whether FC Schalke 04 can take something away from Bayern Munich on Saturday. “I think it takes a lot on the day for them to score points and create a surprise,” he said about the chances in Table 15. with the German record champions, who still need every point even in the title race.

However, Kehrer does not consider a surprise to be out of the question. “You just have to play with courage and belief in yourself. You’ve often seen that anything is possible in football and you can see that this season. So I hope the guys do something good.”

Kehrer was trained in the youth of FC Schalke 04. In 2018 he moved to Paris Saint-Germain for 37 million euros, followed by a transfer to England to West Ham last summer.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:230510-99-628787/2

See also  Anxious Colombia

You may also like

Emergency Management Department: Organize and implement special investigation...

Better than Boeing: Airbus with strong delivery figures

TOP-5 most reliable Japanese cars – auto experts...

GeoPark Company met with local authorities of Villanueva...

In Europe no destination is more excellent than...

Disastrous accident involving 4 vehicles! There are dead...

The project to reduce vacations for congressmen is...

Emergency Management Department: Organize and implement special investigation...

Energy prices, food: government decides package against inflation

Some roads will be closed to traffic due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy