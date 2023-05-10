Kehrer believes FC Schalke 04 will remain in the league

“I also have a few friends there and when they tell me what the atmosphere is like at the games and what the energy is like, then I believe it, yes. There are just the right points there so that they can stay up in the league.”
Kehrer is more skeptical as to whether FC Schalke 04 can take something away from Bayern Munich on Saturday. “I think it takes a lot on the day for them to score points and create a surprise,” he said about the chances in Table 15. with the German record champions, who still need every point even in the title race.
However, Kehrer does not consider a surprise to be out of the question. “You just have to play with courage and belief in yourself. You’ve often seen that anything is possible in football and you can see that this season. So I hope the guys do something good.”
Kehrer was trained in the youth of FC Schalke 04. In 2018 he moved to Paris Saint-Germain for 37 million euros, followed by a transfer to England to West Ham last summer.
