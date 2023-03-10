The Colombian continues his rise as one of the world‘s most talented songwriters and producers, today, with two new global #1 hits.

Keityn, the acclaimed Colombian writer and producer of international hits like Maluma’s “Hawai” and Karol G’s “Tusa,” has left an undeniable mark on today’s Latin music scene with infectious compositions that have conquered millions of listeners around the world. . And today he has done it again. Kicking off 2023 in spectacular fashion, the man known as “The Golden Feather” now has 2 more global #1 hits to his name: “BZRP Music Sessions #53” by Shakira and “TQG” by Karol G and Shakira.

Already proving that their work together is pure magic on previous hits like “Tusa” (Karol G) and “Te Felicito” (Shakira ft. Rauw Alejandro), Keityn teamed up once again with the two Colombian superstars to continue shaping the Latin music.

Since their respective releases, both “BZRP Music Sessions #53” and “TQG” have gone viral and completely taken over the charts in the world, captivating countless fans on every continent, and charting on numerous Billboard charts. , with “BZRP Music Sessions #53” reaching No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, and “TQG” topping both the Hot Latin Songs chart and the Global 200 chart.

“I feel blessed to start the year with two global #1 hits. It’s a blessing for me because it’s not something that happens to people often, and I’m very happy about that.”shares Keityn on the success of “BZRP Sessions #53” and “TQG”.

In addition to “TQG”, Keityn worked with Karol G to compose seven additional songs for her historic new album “Mañana Será Bonito” (“Provenza”, “Cairo”, “X si volvemos”, “Mañana será bonito”, “Karmika” , “Bitterness”, “Carolina”). Thanks to Keityn’s involvement in the development of the album, Karol G broke precedents and broke records with the release, not only reaching her first number 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, but also becoming the first female artist to place a album in spanish at No. 1 on the same chart. The album also reached number 1 on the Latin Rhythm Albums chart.

Beginning his musical career at the age of 15, when his extraordinary potential caught the eye of La Creme’s renowned manager Juan Camilo Vargas, Keityn has consistently demonstrated unstoppable determination, an enviable work ethic, and an impeccable ear for hit making.

The love and enthusiasm with which he approaches his craft is very clear, shining through in his work for artists who, in addition to Shakira, Karol G, Maluma and Manuel Turizo, also include J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Mike Bahía, Myke Towers and many more. others who have undoubtedly played a crucial role in the overwhelming success of each of his irresistible compositions.

Keityn, a two-time Grammy nominee and four-time Latin Grammy nominee, works hand in hand with the prominent Colombian production company La Créme, and has experienced an incredible career as a songwriter and producer that will only continue, allowing him to expand his reach internationally and consolidate further his position as one of the most in-demand figures in music today.