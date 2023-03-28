Home News Kenan Doğulu’s ‘I Do It You Know’ statement: Permission was not taken, I am very surprised
Singer Kenan Doğulu AND of the party In a political video he prepared “You know I doHe explained that the song ” was used without permission. Doğulu, who made a statement on his social media account, used the following statements:

In my song “I Do You Know” TOGG Upon the warning of my friends and colleagues, I realized that in a video with political content, including the brand, it was shared without my written or verbal permission. Like you, I saw this for the first time on social media and I was very surprised.”

