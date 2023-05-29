Kendry Páez makes history in the U-20 World Cup

FOOTBALL

Páez became the youngest player to score in a Sub 20 World Cup. On May 4, he turned 16 years and 21 days old.

The jewel that Ecuador has with just 16 years.

The jewel of Ecuadorian soccer, Kendry Páez opened the scoring for Ecuador over Fiji in the match for the third date of the Under 20 World Cup, which was played on May 26 at the Único Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero and saw the winner to the Mini Tri for a historic 9 to 0.

The left-hander, who this time scored with a shot from his right leg, did not hesitate in the area after Angulo’s pass and put Tricolor to win at minute 6.

Then, in minute 34, he provided a magnificent assist for Klinger who made it 2-0.

In the two previous games, he tried to score. On the first date, against the United States, he tried two shots on goal. On the second day, against Slovakia, he crashed the ball horizontally.

On this third day he already scored and was very close to converting the second.

Kendry, who belongs to Independiente del Valle, has already played matches in LigaPro and in Conmebol Libertadores. With the Under 17 National Team, he was runner-up in the South American Cup that took place in Ecuador and weeks before the start of the Under 20 World Cup, an agreement was made for Chelsea of ​​England to pay USD 20 million for his sports rights.

The negotiation will become effective when the player turns 18 years old.