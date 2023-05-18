KENJI MIZOGUCHI’S OUT OF FASHION CINEMA – From 30 May to 14 June at the Cineteca Milano MIC

From 30 May to 14 June 2023 Cineteca Milano MIC offers a tribute to Kenji Mizoguchi, authentic master of Japanese cinema, through seven films, seven stories full of realism and sensitivity with mainly female characters to be discovered

Kenji Mizoguchi was born at the end of the 19th century in Tokyo, into a family so poor that it was forced to sell his sister as a geisha, a fact that was to profoundly influence the future director, famous above all for his painful and tragic portraits of women and the marginalized. This sensitivity of his is also refined by pictorial and costume studies, so much so that for a period Mizoguchi draws kimonos. His arrival in the cinema took place in the 1920s as an assistant at Nikkatsu, the famous Japanese production house. His debut as a director dates back to 1923, and since then Mizoguchi has made more than ninety films, of which only the last ones become known to Western audiences, after the Golden Lion in Kurosawa’s Rashomon (1950) made cinema known in Europe Japanese. And it was precisely in Venice that Mizoguchi won the Silver Lion three times for best director. In the 1950s, before his death from leukemia (1956), the Tokyo filmmaker made his best-known masterpieces, including the films proposed in this homage.

It can be said that Mizoguchi was the first feminist director in the history of cinema. And the portraits of women on the edge, driven by the events and cruelty of a patriarchal and rigid society like the Japanese one on the margins of society, are the main contents of the director’s works. Mizoguchi found in the elegant and painful interpretation of Kinuyo Tanaka a muse that led him to create masterpieces such as Mrs. Oy? (1951), portrait of a woman torn between tradition and passion; Life of O-Haru, gallant woman (1952), the tragic story of a geisha who, pushed to the brink of despair, finds serenity in religious life; Tales from the pale moon of August (1953), a subtly disturbing story of obsession and ghosts; and Steward Sansh? (1954), about a brutal civil servant in feudal Japan who enslaves two children by driving their mother insane. They are all portraits of an ancient Japan and maniacally attached to its traditions, while trying with difficulty to hide its cruelty and hypocrisy, as in the case of Portrait of Mrs. Yuki (1950). But Mizoguchi was also able to portray the contradictions of contemporary Japan in The road of shame (1956), the last masterpiece before his death: there are no longer geishas, ​​but prostitutes, yet we feel that history does not change: the weak, the marginalized , will always be at the lowest rung of the social ladder, and any attempt to rise will be frustrated by a ruthless bureaucracy that masks itself behind the hypocritical veil of good taste. Beauty, for Mizoguchi, is found precisely where the tragic and ferocious universe is reflected in the life of the slums, in the most desperate existences that the director has been able to express with an extraordinary modernity of gaze thanks to an accurate, profound, obsessive work on matter, the environments, the sets, the lights, the movements. Finally, The Crucified Lovers could not be missing, a work that reflects on a society that prefers a rigid hierarchical order to feelings, presented in competition at 8. Cannes Film Festival.