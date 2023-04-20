Kennedy’s nephew assures that the US is in Ukraine for the “right reasons” and confesses that his son fought at the front

The Democratic presidential candidate assures that the US interference responds to his “compassion for the Ukrainian people” who, according to him, “have been brutalized and illegally invaded.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy, spoke about the situation in Ukraine this Wednesday during the speech in which he announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the US presidential elections. in 2024.

The lawyer and environmental activist assures that the conflict in the European nation It is not in the “US national interest.” because Washington’s goal has never been to “push Russia closer to China,” or to do anything that might involve them in “a nuclear exchange with a country that has more nuclear weapons” than they do.

As he points out, as “initially” indicated by the US government, “the objective was humanitarian and that is a good reason to be there”. “We are in Ukraine for the right reasons,” she stressed.

Kennedy went on to say that the US interference is due to his “compassion for the Ukrainian people” who, according to him, “have been brutalized and illegally invaded.” «My own son Connor, of whom I am very proud, joined a foreign legion and fought in the Ukraine during the Kharkov offensive.“, revealed.

The presidential candidate also asserted that the American people have a “right” to know What is the main objective of the Government at the moment? in that conflict, because if it doesn’t continue to be “put an end to the bloodshed and minimize it as much as possible”, it doesn’t make sense.

«In recent times President Biden said that one of our objectives, at least, is the change of the regime of Vladimir Putin and this is the same strategy that It didn’t work out well for us in Iraq.” he claimed

“Many of the measures we have taken in Ukraine have seemed to indicate that our interest is to prolong the war instead of shortening it. So if those are our goals: to have regime change and exhaust the Russians, this is completely contrary to a humanitarian mission,” he asserted.

Finally, Kennedy stresses that while the US has provided billions of dollars to the Ukrainian conflict, more than half of Americans are waging a “war” against poverty and hunger. “We are starving Americans and cutting them off from the kind of aid that we were supposed to be giving them and instead we are spending to be the policemen of the world”, manifested.